NASA Hais kom txhim kho Transparency ntawm Space Launch System nqi

Sep 8, 2023
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has called on NASA to increase transparency regarding the costs of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. In a report delivered to House and Senate appropriations subcommittees, the GAO criticized NASA for the lack of detailed information on the costs of the SLS now that the vehicle has completed development. The report highlighted NASA’s failure to measure production costs and establish a cost baseline for the SLS program, which limits transparency and the ability to monitor long-term affordability.

Since 2014, the GAO has recommended that NASA establish cost and schedule baselines for subsequent Artemis missions that would utilize the initial Block 1 version of the SLS, but the agency has yet to do so. Additionally, a total lifecycle cost estimate for the SLS has not been developed, as was raised as a concern by the GAO in 2017.

While NASA has provided five-year funding profiles for SLS in its budget requests, the GAO stated that these profiles are not sufficient substitutes for formal cost and schedule baselines. The GAO also expressed concern over signs of cost growth in the SLS during production, particularly with a contract that includes nearly $2 billion for the production costs of the SLS core stages for the Artemis 3 and 4 missions.

NASA acknowledges the cost concerns and has taken steps to address them. These steps include shifting to fixed-price contracts and considering a long-term contract with Deep Space Transport, a joint venture of Boeing and Northrop Grumman, to reduce SLS production costs by up to 50%. However, the GAO stated that it is too early to fully evaluate the effectiveness of these strategies on cost control.

Improving transparency and cost monitoring in the SLS program is essential to ensure its affordability and long-term sustainability for future Artemis missions.

Qhov chaw:
– Government Accountability Office (GAO) Report
- NASA

