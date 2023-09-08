Lub neej hauv nroog

Andrew Flintoff Rov qab mus rau Cricket Field ua tus kws pab tswv yim tsis them nyiaj rau pab pawg Askiv

Sep 8, 2023
Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has made a return to the cricket field after being involved in an accident while filming the BBC show Top Gear last December. Flintoff, who is friends with Rob Key, England cricket’s managing director, is now working as an unpaid consultant with the England team during the ongoing four-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

The role is temporary and limited to the next four matches, and it is not expected that Flintoff will be traveling with the squad to the World Cup in India next month. The 45-year-old cricketer, who played 79 Tests and 141 one-day internationals for England before retiring in 2009, was seen leading fielding drills with the England team at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Flintoff broke his ribs in the accident last year, but he has now recovered and is back on the field. His return to the cricket world has generated excitement among fans who remember his contributions to the England team during his playing career. While he will not be a permanent fixture with the squad, his experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove valuable to the players during the ongoing series.

It is always inspiring to see former players like Flintoff staying connected to the sport they love and sharing their knowledge with the new generation of cricketers. This temporary role as an unpaid consultant demonstrates Flintoff’s dedication to the game and his willingness to contribute in any way possible.

– BBC Sports: [source]
– Getty Images: [source]

