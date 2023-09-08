Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Cov neeg lag luam txhawj xeeb tshaj Tuam Tshoj txoj kev txwv ntawm iPhones thiab duas duas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Cov neeg lag luam txhawj xeeb tshaj Tuam Tshoj txoj kev txwv ntawm iPhones thiab duas duas

Investors are eagerly awaiting the end of the week as concerns over China’s restrictions on iPhones and the recent surge of the dollar have overshadowed the markets. Apple has experienced a significant decline in market capitalization, amounting to $200 billion, due to reports of China limiting the use of iPhones by state employees. This news has not only affected Apple but has also impacted the broader U.S. tech sector and major Apple suppliers in Asia. China is a critical market for Apple, and any restrictions in the country can have substantial consequences for the company and its suppliers.

In contrast, China’s Huawei Technologies has started presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+, which has garnered attention worldwide for its success in overcoming U.S. sanctions. These contrasting developments in the tech sector highlight the volatility and unpredictability of the market.

Another factor influencing market dynamics is the rise in U.S. yields, leading to the dollar’s recent dominance. Traders believe that elevated interest rates will persist for the foreseeable future, making it challenging for major currencies to overcome the dollar’s strength by the end of the year. The dollar’s continuous appreciation against a basket of currencies has not only caused the onshore yuan to reach a 16-year low, but it has also put pressure on the yen, prompting traders to stay vigilant for potential intervention.

As European markets open, investors brace themselves for a potentially turbulent end to the week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index has experienced seven consecutive days of losses, marking its worst performance since February 2018. Additionally, market focus shifts towards debt-ridden French supermarket retailer Casino, as it faces exclusion from Paris’ SBF-120 equity index, a measure of major companies.

In summary, concerns regarding China’s iPhone restrictions and the dollar’s surge have resulted in a volatile market atmosphere. Apple’s decline in market capitalization, Huawei’s successful smartphone release, and the dollar’s overpowering performance serve as cautionary reminders for investors of the volatility and unpredictability of the global market.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Market capitalisation: The total value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock.
– Forex strategists: Experts who analyze and predict currency movements in the foreign exchange market.
– Onshore yuan: The Chinese yuan traded within mainland China.
– Yen: The currency of Japan.
– Pan-European STOXX 600 index: An index that represents the performance of major European stocks.
– SBF-120 equity index: A benchmark index of the Paris stock market, representing the performance of 120 major companies.

Source: Ankur Banerjee (Reuters)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub tuam txhab Gaming Roblox nthuav dav rau PlayStation thiab Meta's Quest Devices

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Google Maps hloov tshiab tso cai rau cov neeg siv los kho qhov chaw khaws tseg nrog Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

iPhone 14 Muaj nyob rau ntawm luv nqi ntawm Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Muag

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments