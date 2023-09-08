Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

EE nce nqi ntawm Roam Ntxiv Txoj Kev Npaj los ntawm 60 feem pua, npau taws rau cov neeg siv khoom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
EE, one of the leading UK network providers, has recently announced a significant price hike for its Roam Further plan. This plan allows customers to use data, calls, and texts in countries like the USA, Mexico, Canada, and Australia. At the beginning of the year, the cost of the add-on was £10 per month, which later increased to £15 at the end of March. However, EE customers have now been informed that the price will rise to £25 per month on October 18, 2023. This represents a staggering 60 percent increase and more than double the initial price at the start of the year.

Unsurprisingly, many EE users are unhappy about this sudden price hike. Some have expressed their frustration on social media platforms, vowing to switch to other network providers. While the reason behind this significant increase remains unknown, it is clear that EE users feel that the added cost is unjustified.

It is worth noting that EE is not the only network provider that charges extra for data usage abroad. Other providers, such as Three and Vodafone, also have fees for international data. Three charges £5 per day for access to data in the USA, while Vodafone’s fees vary around £6.50 depending on the contract.

However, for those who frequently travel and want to avoid EE’s increased charges, there is a potential solution. Taking out a plan that includes Smart Benefits, which can be changed monthly, may offer options such as Roam Further, Apple TV+, or Microsoft 365 Personal. It is advisable for affected EE customers to explore alternative deals that may help them save money.

