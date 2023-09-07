Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Ed Boon nthuav tawm Jean Claude Van Damme Daim tawv nqaij rau Johnny Cage hauv 'Mortal Kombat 1' thaum Kev Sib Tham Kub Kub

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Ed Boon nthuav tawm Jean Claude Van Damme Daim tawv nqaij rau Johnny Cage hauv 'Mortal Kombat 1' thaum Kev Sib Tham Kub Kub

During a recent ‘Hot Ones’ interview, Ed Boon, the director of the original Mortal Kombat game, shared an exciting update for fans. He revealed a new skin for the character Johnny Cage based on the 80s action hero Jean Claude Van Damme. This skin design pays homage to Van Damme’s appearance in the movie Bloodsport, which served as the inspiration for Mortal Kombat and the Johnny Cage character.

Boon expressed his excitement at including Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1, calling it a “validating full circle moment” for the franchise. Van Damme joins other 80s legends like Robocop and the Terminator who have made appearances in the game.

The new skin will feature Van Damme’s likeness and his voice when applied to Johnny Cage. It is still unclear whether the voice recordings are new or come from Van Damme’s previous work.

Mortal Kombat 1 already boasts a star-studded roster, with the first Kombat pack including crossover characters such as Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. Not only that, but A-list talent like Megan Fox has been added to the cast as the vampiric warrior Nitara.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 game is set to be a soft reboot of the series, and obtaining Van Damme’s likeness is a significant step in launching this new era of the franchise. The game is scheduled to release on September 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: The Nerd Stash

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

technology

Hu nkauj-rau-ntev rau Seniors ntawm Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition: Ib Lub Sijhawm Ua Si nrog Sleek Style

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Garena Dawb Hluav Taws Kub MAX: txhiv cov lej rau hnub Sunday, 10 Cuaj hlis 2023

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Hu nkauj-rau-ntev rau Seniors ntawm Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition: Ib Lub Sijhawm Ua Si nrog Sleek Style

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Duolingo rau Launch Music Lessons ntawm nws Mobile App

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Lub Evolution of Telecommunications: Yuav Ua Li Cas Ntiaj Teb Tom ntej-Tshiab Networks tau tsim kev lag luam

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments