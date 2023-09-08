Lub neej hauv nroog

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Dow Jones Industrial Nruab Nrab me ntsis siab dua, Apple, Amgen, thiab Microsoft ntawm cov neeg tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo tshaj

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made modest gains during Friday’s session, with Apple, Amgen, and Microsoft leading the way. Apple stock has experienced a 5% decline this week due to reports that Chinese government workers may be banned from using iPhones.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the Dow Jones index may face resistance at its 50-day moving average. This potential resistance could be a crucial obstacle as the stock market uptrend remains under pressure.

Amgen stock has surpassed all of its key moving averages and is eyeing an entry point of 268.24. Microsoft has poked above its 50-day line and is in the early stages of forming a new base.

Meanwhile, West Texas intermediate crude oil futures saw a slight increase to just over $87 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped by 4 basis points to approximately 4.22%.

Investors are closely monitoring interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on September 19-20. The 10-year yield has increased by about 17 basis points this week as the possibility of another rate hike before the end of the year is considered. While the Fed is expected to maintain the federal funds rate between 5.25% and 5.50% at its next meeting, futures traders estimate a less than 50% chance of a 25-basis-point hike at the November 1 meeting.

In other market news, the Nasdaq composite saw a 0.5% increase after four consecutive declines. Declining stocks had a slight edge over advancers. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF fought back to neutrality after experiencing a 0.5% drop earlier in the day.

In terms of individual stocks, Adobe outperformed in the stock market after receiving a Mizuho upgrade to buy from neutral. Kroger reversed its downward trajectory after beating earnings expectations, while DocuSign experienced a fluctuation in stock price after a strong start.

These market developments highlight the importance of continuous monitoring and analysis for investors. Staying up-to-date with news and trends can help identify potential opportunities and guide investment decisions.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: A stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large, publicly-owned companies listed on the stock exchanges in the United States.
– Moving averages: A calculation used to analyze data points by creating a series of averages to identify trends over a specific period.

