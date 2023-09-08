Square Experiences Outages ntawm Ntau Cov Kev Pabcuam

Square, lub tuam txhab them nyiaj digital, ntsib kev cuam tshuam ntau yam kev pabcuam rau hnub Thursday. Lub tuam txhab tau coj mus rau Twitter kom lees paub qhov teeb meem, hais tias lawv nquag ua haujlwm los nrhiav kev daws teeb meem. Raws li lub tuam txhab nplooj ntawv xwm txheej, lawv pab pawg engineering tam sim no ua haujlwm los txheeb xyuas qhov teeb meem.

Qhov hluav taws kub tau pib thaum tav su, tab sis nws tsis paub meej tias qhov teeb meem loj npaum li cas. Square tau hais kom nws cov neeg siv ua siab ntev thaum lawv ua haujlwm los daws qhov teeb meem. Tsis muaj lus hais ntxiv los ntawm lub tuam txhab txog qhov xwm txheej.

Qhov kev puas tsuaj no ua rau ceeb toom txog kev cuam tshuam uas tuaj yeem tshwm sim hauv kev them nyiaj digital. Raws li kev lag luam vam khom rau cov kev pabcuam no, txhua qhov kev cuam tshuam tuaj yeem cuam tshuam loj rau lawv cov haujlwm. Nws qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev muaj cov phiaj xwm thaub qab rau hauv qhov chaw kom txo tau cov kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog cov teeb meem zoo li no.

Txawm hais tias qhov tseeb ntawm Square qhov hluav taws xob tsis paub meej, nws tsis yog qhov tsis tshua muaj rau cov tuam txhab uas muaj kev nyuaj siab uas tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam txog kev pabcuam. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb heev rau cov lag luam kom paub txog thiab sib txuas lus nrog lawv cov neeg siv khoom thaum muaj xwm txheej zoo li no kom pom tseeb thiab muaj kev paub zoo ntawm cov neeg siv khoom.

Hauv kev xaus, Square qhov tsis ntev los no ntawm ntau qhov kev pabcuam qhia txog qhov xav tau rau cov lag luam los npaj rau kev cuam tshuam hauv kev them nyiaj digital. Los ntawm muaj cov phiaj xwm xwm txheej nyob rau hauv qhov chaw thiab tswj kev sib txuas lus zoo nrog cov neeg siv khoom, cov tuam txhab tuaj yeem txo qhov cuam tshuam ntawm qhov xwm txheej ntawm lawv txoj haujlwm.

Qhov chaw:

- CNN