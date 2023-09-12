Lub neej hauv nroog

Lub Nroog Seattle muab nyiaj pab rau kaw qhov Digital Divide

Sep 12, 2023
The City of Seattle is providing grant funding to organizations dedicated to narrowing the digital divide within their communities. The upcoming grant cycle will open on Monday, September 18, 2024 at noon. Interested parties can learn more about the process by attending a virtual meeting held by the City’s Community Technology Advisory Board (CTAB) on Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. Additional information sessions will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The digital equity grants for 2024 will allocate up to $35,000 to qualifying non-profit organizations and community groups in Seattle. These funds will support projects that aim to increase internet access and adoption, with a strong focus on four key areas:

  • Digital navigator services: Providing personalized assistance to residents in using devices, connecting to the internet, and signing up for low-cost internet plans.
  • Digital literacy classes/workshops: Offering training in digital skills to new technology users.
  • Devices and technical support: Providing devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones, along with the necessary support to effectively use them.
  • Kev sib txuas hauv Internet: Expanding Wi-Fi or utilizing other means, such as hotspots, routers, or Wi-Fi access points, to bring internet access to low-income residents.

The digital equity grant program is part of the Seattle Information Department (Seattle IT), which aims to provide secure, reliable, and compliant technologies that enable the City to deliver equitable and responsive services to the public. For the 2024 grant cycle, a total of $545,000 is available through the Technology Matching Fund (TMF) and Digital Navigator Grant. The community is also expected to contribute a match of 25% of the funding request, which can be in the form of volunteer labor, materials, professional services, or cash.

To attend the virtual CTAB meeting on September 12, participants can join online using Cisco Webex Meetings or call in using the provided phone numbers.

Sources: City of Seattle, Seattle IT

