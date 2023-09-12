Cov ntaub ntawv ntshiab uas yuav tsis daj: Dbrand Qhia txog "Ghost" Case

Dbrand tau nthuav tawm qhov tseeb tshiab hu ua "Ghost," uas cog lus tias yuav tsis daj. Cov ntaub ntawv tiam tom ntej no sib xyaw ua ke nrog kev tsim qauv zoo nkauj thiab tseem coj MagSafe kev sib raug zoo rau hauv cov khoom siv, suav nrog Pixel 7 Pro.
Tsis zoo li ntau lwm cov teeb meem tseeb ntawm kev ua lag luam, uas zoo li daj thaum lub sij hawm, Dbrand thov tias nws ob lub suab tsim ua rau qhov no ua tsis tau. Cov ntaub ntawv no muaj matte dub ciam teb rau ntxiv tuav thiab tsuas yog 1.2mm tuab, ua rau nws tsis loj dua Dbrand lwm rooj plaub. Nws kuj boasts cov nyees khawm clicky, 10 ko taw ntawm kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv, thiab cov hlau nplaum muaj zog tshaj plaws muaj rau MagSafe kev txhawb nqa.
Thaum cov xwm txheej dab ntxwg nyoog txhawb MagSafe rau iPhones, lawv kuj coj cov yam ntxwv no rau Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, thiab Galaxy S22 Ultra. Cov neeg siv iPhone tuaj yeem xaiv ntawm iPhone 15 Pro / Max thiab iPhone 14 Pro / Max versions ntawm rooj plaub.
Cov rooj plaub Dbrand Ghost yog tus nqi ntawm $ 49.95 thiab muaj rau kev yuav pib hnub no. Txawm li cas los xij, tag nrho cov qauv yuav xa tuaj rau lub Kaum Hlis, tsuas yog iPhones tsim nyog rau lub npov tiv thaiv pob.
Nrog nws cov qauv tsim tshiab thiab MagSafe compatibility, Ghost case muaj cov kev daws teeb meem rau cov neeg nrhiav cov ntaub ntawv meej uas yuav tsis daj. Dbrand cov lus cog tseg ntawm kev ua neej ntev ua rau nws sib nrug los ntawm lwm cov teeb meem tseeb, ua rau nws yog qhov kev xaiv zoo rau cov neeg siv smartphone tab tom nrhiav rau ob qho tib si style thiab kev tiv thaiv.
