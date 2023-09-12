Tshawb nrhiav cov kev daws teeb meem thev naus laus zis txhawm rau txhawm rau txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg

Tsab ntawv xov xwm no qhia txog qhov yuav tsum tau muaj kev daws teeb meem thev naus laus zis txhawm rau txhawm rau txhawm rau ua tiav ntawm Lub Hom Phiaj Kev Loj Hlob (SDGs). Tshwj xeeb, ob lub hom phiaj tau piav qhia.

Thawj lub hom phiaj yog los tsim cov kev daws teeb meem thev naus laus zis uas pab txhawb kev ntsuas, qhia, txheeb xyuas, thiab ntawv pov thawj ntawm SDG kev ua. Cov kev daws teeb meem no yog tsim los siv los ntawm UN cov koom haum, cov tub ceev xwm hauv cheeb tsam, thiab pej xeem zej zog. Los ntawm kev siv cov cuab yeej no, cov koom haum thiab cov tib neeg tuaj yeem taug qab lawv txoj kev nce qib ntawm SDGs thiab xyuas kom meej tias lawv ua rau muaj txiaj ntsig zoo. Tsis tas li ntawd, cov kev daws teeb meem no suav nrog cov ntsiab lus gamification kom muaj kev sib koom tes thiab txhawb kom muaj kev koom tes hauv kev tsim kho kom ruaj khov.

Qhov thib ob lub hom phiaj yog los hloov kho lub Ntiaj Teb Cov Hluas Tshaj Tawm tam sim no ntawm Sustainable Urbanization. Cov lus tshaj tawm no tau txais los ntawm World Urban Forum XI thiab muab lub hauv paus rau cov pej xeem thoob ntiaj teb los qhia lawv lub zeem muag rau lub neej yav tom ntej. Daim ntawv tshaj tawm tshiab yuav tsim "Local Pacts for the Future" uas hais txog kev txhawj xeeb tam sim thiab tseem ceeb xws li kev hloov huab cua. Los ntawm cov ntawv cog lus no, cov tib neeg thiab cov zej zog hauv zej zog tuaj yeem cog lus tshwj xeeb thiab kev cog lus los pab txhawb rau kev loj hlob hauv nroog. Cov ntawv cog lus hauv zos no yuav ua ib txoj hauv kev rau pej xeem kev koom tes thiab yuav nthuav tawm ntawm UN Summit of the Future hauv 2024.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, lub hom phiaj ntawm cov kev daws teeb meem thev naus laus zis thiab cov lus tshaj tawm tshiab yog txhawm rau txhawm rau nce qib ntawm SDGs los ntawm kev txhawb nqa tib neeg thiab cov zej zog los nqis tes ua. Los ntawm kev muab cov cuab yeej thiab cov txheej txheem rau kev ntsuas, kev sib koom tes, thiab kev sib koom tes, cov phiaj xwm no tau tsim los tsim kom muaj kev sib raug zoo rau yav tom ntej rau txhua tus.

- Lub Hom Phiaj Txhim Kho Kom Zoo (SDGs): ib txheej ntawm 17 lub hom phiaj thoob ntiaj teb tsim los ntawm United Nations hauv 2015 los daws cov teeb meem xws li kev txom nyem, kev tsis sib xws, thiab kev hloov pauv huab cua.

- Gamification: kev siv cov ntsiab lus ntawm kev ua si thiab cov tshuab, xws li kev sib tw thiab khoom plig, rau cov ntsiab lus tsis yog kev ua si kom muaj kev koom tes thiab kev txhawb siab.

