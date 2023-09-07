Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Community College ntawm Baltimore County Launches Digital Navigator Program los Choj Digital Divide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Community College ntawm Baltimore County Launches Digital Navigator Program los Choj Digital Divide

The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) has introduced a digital navigator program aimed at teaching local residents digital literacy skills. With the help of twelve navigators, individuals, especially seniors, are being assisted in managing healthcare, learning how to check emails, and staying connected with family and friends. The program’s goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in an increasingly connected world.

Loretta Ambe, one of the navigators, expressed the importance of the program in providing access to information, opportunities, and services across different generations. The digital navigator program is supported by a $150,000 grant from Comcast, which will last for one year and has the potential for renewal.

Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis, the president of CCBC, highlighted the significance of the program by noting that many students come to CCBC without access to technology. The digital navigator program not only addresses accessibility but also addresses affordability. Comcast’s Affordable Connectivity Program, combined with Maryland’s existing $15 monthly credit towards internet bills, offers qualifying residents up to a $45 credit per month.

In addition to Comcast’s support, the Baltimore County government is also stepping up to bridge the digital divide. They are distributing 3,000 Chromebooks to CCBC students, enabling them to have the necessary tools for their education. This initiative has already been well-received, with 1,900 students claiming their new devices. Mayson Tress, one of the students who received a Chromebook, expressed excitement about the opportunities it will provide, such as applying for jobs.

Acknowledging the importance of internet access, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzewski emphasized that it is no longer a luxury but a necessity. He stated that providing residents with the means to stay connected to their families, enhance their careers, and pursue their dreams is crucial, especially in light of the lessons learned during the pandemic.

The digital navigator program, supported by Comcast and the Baltimore County government, aims to bridge the digital divide by equipping individuals with the necessary digital literacy skills and access to technology. It serves as a vital resource in ensuring that everyone has equal opportunities and can thrive in an increasingly connected world.

Qhov chaw:
– Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)
– Comcast Affordable Connectivity Program
– Baltimore County government

Note: The source article had no URLs, so none were included in this summary.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub tuam txhab Gaming Roblox nthuav dav rau PlayStation thiab Meta's Quest Devices

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Google Maps hloov tshiab tso cai rau cov neeg siv los kho qhov chaw khaws tseg nrog Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

iPhone 14 Muaj nyob rau ntawm luv nqi ntawm Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Muag

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments