Coaching Real Leaders: New Season Premieres on September 18

Tus kws qhia ua haujlwm Muriel Wilkins tau rov qab los nrog txhua lub caij tshiab ntawm nws cov podcast, Coaching Real Leaders. Lub caij no, Wilkins nkag mus rau hauv cov kev cov nyom uas tau ntsib los ntawm thawj thawj zaug thawj coj, cov thawj coj hauv nruab nrab, thiab cov thawj coj thaum lawv taug kev lawv txoj haujlwm.
Thoob plaws hauv lub podcast, Wilkins koom nrog kev cob qhia kev sib tham uas hais txog cov lus nug txog kev ua haujlwm. Qee lub ntsiab lus suav nrog kev txiav txim siab seb lub luag haujlwm ib ntus yuav tsum ua li cas, ntsuas kev ua haujlwm ntawm kev ua haujlwm, thiab tsim kev sib raug zoo nrog cov npoj yaig thiab cov thawj coj.
Los ntawm kev mloog cov kev qhia ncaj ncees no, cov neeg mloog tuaj yeem tau txais kev nkag siab txog lawv tus kheej thiab nrhiav tau cov kauj ruam ua tau los mus rau hauv lawv txoj haujlwm. Wilkins muab kev taw qhia thiab kev txhawb nqa rau txhua tus thawj coj, pab lawv kov yeej cov teeb meem thiab ua tiav lawv lub hom phiaj.
Coaching Real Leaders rov qab rau nws lub caij thib rau hauv lub Cuaj Hli. Txhua ntu muaj lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los kawm los ntawm kev qhia hauv ntiaj teb tiag tiag. Txawm hais tias koj yog tus thawj tswj hwm thawj zaug tab tom nrhiav kev taw qhia lossis tus thawj coj nrhiav cov tswv yim tshiab, cov podcast no yog qhov muaj txiaj ntsig zoo.
Tsis txhob nco ib ntu ntawm Kev Coaching Real Leaders. Sau npe tam sim no ntawm Apple Podcasts, Spotify, lossis koj nyiam podcast platform kom nyob twj ywm tshiab ntawm qhov kev nkag siab tshiab los ntawm Muriel Wilkins.
Qhov chaw:
- Coaching Real Leaders podcast los ntawm Muriel Wilkins.