Tuam Tshoj tus Huawei nthuav tawm Mate 60 Pro + Smartphone rau Presale

Tuam Tshoj tus Huawei Technologies tau tshaj tawm Mate 60 Pro + smartphone rau kev muag khoom ua ntej. Qhov kev ntxiv tshiab no rau Mate series qhia txog Suav tuam txhab thev naus laus zis txoj kev vam meej hauv kev kov yeej Asmeskas kev nplua. Tsis zoo li kev tshaj tawm yav dhau los ntawm Mate 60 Pro, Huawei tsis tau tshaj tawm Mate 60 Pro+ ua ntej. Lub tuam txhab tshaj tawm ntawm nws lub khw hauv online uas cov neeg siv khoom tuaj yeem pib xaj xaj los ntawm 10:08 teev sawv ntxov (0208 GMT), nrog kev xa khoom xa tuaj thaum Lub Kaum Hli 9.
Cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb muab los ntawm Huawei rau Mate 60 Pro + hais txog nws lub peev xwm los txuas rau ob lub satellites ib txhij thiab nws qhov chaw cia loj dua piv rau Mate 60 Pro. Txawm li cas los xij, lub tuam txhab tsis tau tshaj tawm tus nqi ntawm lub smartphone. Raws li kev ntsuam xyuas ceev sib koom los ntawm cov neeg yuav khoom hauv Suav social media, Mate 60 Pro + tau ua kom pom kev rub tawm nrawm uas dhau ntawm lwm cov xov tooj 5G saum toj kawg nkaus.
Kev soj ntsuam kua muag los ntawm TechInsights tau qhia tias lub xov tooj smartphone yog siv los ntawm Kirin 9000s tshiab nti, tsim nyob rau hauv Suav teb los ntawm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). Qhov kev tshawb pom no tau pom tias yog ib qho kev tawg loj heev rau Huawei, vim tias lub tuam txhab nkag mus rau cov cuab yeej chipmaking uas yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev tsim cov qauv handset siab heev tau txwv ntau heev vim yog Asmeskas kev nplua txij li xyoo 2019. Yav dhau los, Huawei tsuas tuaj yeem tsim cov khoom txwv ntawm 5G qauv siv cov khoom khaws cia. chips.
Ntxiv nrog rau Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei kuj tau nthuav tawm Huawei Mate X5, ib qho tshiab ntawm nws cov xov tooj foldable.
Qhov chaw:
- [TechInsights] (qhov chaw-1)
- [Suav social media](source-2)
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Kirin 9000s nti: Ib nti tsim los ntawm Huawei rau nws cov smartphones.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC): Tuam Tshoj semiconductor foundry tuam txhab.
(source-1, source-2: URLs tshem tawm)