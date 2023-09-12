Bonitasoft tau lees paub tias yog tus Thawj Coj hauv Cov Txheej Txheem Digital Automation Software

Bonitasoft, tus thawj coj hauv cov txheej txheem digital automation (DPA) software, tau lees paub los ntawm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions ua tus thawj coj thev naus laus zis hauv lawv SPARK Matrix tsom xam. SPARK Matrix muab cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws txog kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb DPA software, suav nrog kev lag luam zoo, cov ncauj lus tseem ceeb, cov neeg muag khoom toj roob hauv pes, thiab kev sib tw.
Bonitasoft muaj lub platform dav rau kev ua haujlwm ua haujlwm thiab cov txheej txheem ua lag luam. Lub platform tso cai rau cov neeg siv los tsim, qauv, siv, thiab saib xyuas cov txheej txheem kev lag luam, ua kom muaj kev ua haujlwm zoo, txhim kho cov neeg siv khoom, thiab hloov kho sai rau kev hloov pauv kev xav tau ntawm kev lag luam. Nrog nws cov peev txheej dav dav, cov neeg siv khoom siv, thiab huab-native platform, Bonitasoft tau txais kev ntaus nqi zoo hauv kev siv tshuab zoo tshaj plaws thiab cov neeg siv khoom.
Ib qho ntawm lub zog tseem ceeb ntawm Bonitasoft yog nws qhov kev nthuav dav. Lub platform tuaj yeem siv rau ntawm thaj chaw lossis hauv huab thiab txhawb nqa Java, txhawb cov neeg tsim khoom los daws cov teeb meem nyuaj uas siv ntau cov ntsiab lus txuas ntxiv. Lub zej zog Bonitasoft, qhov chaw qhib qhov chaw, tso cai rau cov neeg tsim khoom thiab cov kws tshaj lij los kawm, sib tham, thiab nkag mus rau cov ntawv thov dawb. Qhov no tshem tawm qhov kev vam khom ntawm cov cuab yeej cuab tam thiab muab kev paub zoo rau cov neeg siv.
Bonitasoft CEO Charles Souillard tau hais txog kev txaus siab rau kev lees paub tias yog Tus Thawj Coj Technology hauv Quadrant Knowledge SPARK Matrix. Nws tau hais txog Bonitasoft qhov kev cog lus rau kev nqis peev txuas ntxiv hauv R & D los muab cov neeg tsim khoom nrog cov cuab yeej tsim nyog los ua kom lub sijhawm-rau-kev ua lag luam rau cov txheej txheem kev siv thiab kev ua haujlwm automation.
Digital Process Automation software txhais tau tias yog cov cuab yeej siv thiab thev naus laus zis uas ua rau cov koom haum tuaj yeem ua haujlwm ua haujlwm thiab cov txheej txheem ua lag luam. Nws muaj lub hauv paus tseem ceeb rau kev tsim, qauv, siv, thiab saib xyuas cov txheej txheem kev lag luam kom ua tiav kev ua haujlwm zoo thiab txhim kho cov neeg siv khoom. Los ntawm kev siv AI / ML, RPA, thiab kev ua haujlwm automation, DPA software txo cov haujlwm ntawm phau ntawv, txhim kho kev ua haujlwm tau zoo, thiab txhim kho tag nrho cov khoom tsim tau.
Kev koom ua ke ntawm RPA nrog DPA software pab txhawb kev sib koom ua ke, txhim kho cov neeg ua haujlwm tsim khoom. Tsis tas li ntawd, qhov nce ntawm cov lej qis lossis tsis muaj code platform ua rau pej xeem cov neeg tsim khoom tsim thiab siv cov txheej txheem automated yam tsis muaj kev paub coding ntau. Cov koom haum uas siv cov kev nce qib no tau txais kev sib tw kom zoo dua thiab ua rau kev lag luam mus tom ntej.
Hauv kev xaus, Bonitasoft qhov kev lees paub ua tus thawj coj hauv cov txheej txheem digital automation software qhia txog lawv cov peev txheej, ua kom cov neeg siv khoom siv tau, thiab kev cog lus rau kev tsim kho tshiab. Los ntawm kev muab lub platform uas ua rau cov koom haum tuaj yeem hloov kho lawv cov txheej txheem thiab txhim kho kev ua haujlwm tau zoo, Bonitasoft txhawb kev lag luam kom ua tiav lawv cov hom phiaj kev hloov pauv digital.
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Digital Process Automation (DPA) software: Suite ntawm cov cuab yeej thiab thev naus laus zis uas automate workflow thiab lag luam txheej txheem.
- SPARK Matrix: Kev txheeb xyuas kev sib tw thiab qeb duas txoj kev ua haujlwm los ntawm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.
Qhov chaw:
- Bonitasoft Xovxwm Tshaj Tawm - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions