Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Apple Teem kom tshaj tawm iPhone 15 Pro nrog lub teeb Chassis thiab lub roj teeb ntev dua

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Teem kom tshaj tawm iPhone 15 Pro nrog lub teeb Chassis thiab lub roj teeb ntev dua

In an exciting update, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has revealed what to expect from Apple’s upcoming September event, where they are slated to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. According to Gurman, one significant change to the new model is the switch from stainless steel to titanium for the sides of the chassis, resulting in a lighter overall weight and a more stylish design.

According to sources, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be approximately 10% lighter than their predecessors. This is a welcome departure from previous years when the iPhones became thicker and heavier to accommodate larger batteries. Interestingly, the weight reduction will not compromise battery life. Thanks to the efficiency improvements of the new 3-nanometer A17 chip, users can expect even longer battery life compared to the previous models.

The Pro models will also boast a performance edge, as Apple will equip them with a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nanometer production process and additional memory. The new chip will enhance CPU and GPU performance, resulting in snappier performance. However, the highlight will undoubtedly be the improvements in battery life. Apple is expected to advertise a couple of extra hours of battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is a significant improvement considering some customers’ complaints about battery life on the previous iPhone 14 Pro models.

It’s worth noting that the A17 chip will be exclusive to the Pro models, while the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the A16 chip from last year’s Pro phones. This maintains Apple’s strategy of offering performance differentiators between their different iPhone models.

The iPhone 15 Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from Apple.

Qhov chaw:

- Bloomberg (Mark Gurman)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments