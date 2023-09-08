Lub neej hauv nroog

Baldur's Gate 3 Split-Screen ntawm PS5: Kev Ntsuam Xyuas Kev Ua Haujlwm

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 recently made its debut on the PS5, and with it came the highly anticipated split-screen feature. This allows PS5 owners to team up with their friends who are playing on PC. While split-screen functionality generally works well, IGN has encountered some issues during their performance review of the game.

During the review, Michael Thompson, the reviewer, noted that the game’s performance dropped significantly when two characters explored different parts of a city, specifically during Act 3. He found that the CPU, rather than the GPU, was taxed during these instances. Thompson reported an average of 27.3 frames per second when testing split-screen mode in Act 3. In split-screen mode, the game runs at 1440p and 30fps.

Act 3 is known to be particularly taxing in Baldur’s Gate 3, regardless of the platform, due to the vast area of the location and the high number of non-playable characters (NPCs) present. Despite the drop in performance during Act 3, Thompson emphasized that the game generally maintains a stable frame rate of around 30fps outside of that specific location.

It’s worth noting that split-screen has been a challenge for Baldur’s Gate 3 on all platforms. The Xbox version, in particular, faced performance issues and, as a compromise, split-screen was initially removed from the Xbox Series S version, although it may be added in a future update. Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, are also working on implementing cross-play support, allowing PS5 players to continue their game progress on PC and vice versa.

Despite these performance hiccups with split-screen, Baldur’s Gate 3’s co-op feature has been praised overall. The game offers a rich co-op experience, supporting multiple players online and in split-screen mode. Larian Studios has made significant efforts to ensure that the game functions smoothly in both modes.

In IGN’s review of Baldur’s Gate 3, the game received a perfect score of 10, lauding its tactical RPG combat, compelling story, well-developed characters, polished cinematic presentation, and a world that encourages exploration and creativity.

