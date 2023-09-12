Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Consequences of Losing a Netherstone

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3: The Consequences of Losing a Netherstone

Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured players’ attention with its impressive execution of Dungeons & Dragons systems and the freedom it provides for roleplaying. However, the game won’t hesitate to warn you if you’re about to do something foolish, before letting you proceed and facing the consequences.

In Act 3 of the game, players are tasked with finding the remaining Netherstones for the main quest, “Confront the Elder Brain.” These Netherstones are crucial to the storyline and cannot be thrown away. To prevent players from discarding them, the game restricts throwing the Netherstones themselves. However, there is no prohibition against placing a Netherstone into a container, which is where things get interesting.

BOB_BestOfBugs, a resourceful player, decided to test the game’s limits by throwing the container holding a Netherstone into a chasm. The Emperor character warns the player about the importance of the stone and instructs them to retrieve it. However, once the container is thrown away, the Emperor laments the player’s actions, stating that without all three stones, their chances of dominating the brain are ruined.

As a consequence, players are subjected to a cutscene in which the Absolute transforms the player and their party into mind flayers, followed by a Game Over screen. This bad ending can be triggered at various points throughout the game, including during a disturbed Long Rest in Act 2.

It is worth noting that while the game discourages players from going against their motivations, it does not completely prevent them from doing so. Instead, it allows players to experiment and witness the repercussions of their actions, complete with characters reminding them “I told you so.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to impress with its attention to detail and the way it accommodates player choices. BOB_BestOfBugs’s video showcasing the consequences of losing a Netherstone provides an interesting exploration of the game’s mechanics. So, if you’re planning any similar stunts, be sure to save beforehand, or you may find yourself facing dire consequences.

Tau qhov twg los:
- Tsis muaj URL muab

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

technology

Nyiv los tsim Methane-Fueled Rocket Cav rau 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Qhov Discover Samsung muag: Tau txais Samsung SmartThings Chaw Nres Tsheb tsuas yog $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Art of Decluttering: Cia Mus Ntawm Qhov Tshaj

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments