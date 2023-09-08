Lub neej hauv nroog

Baldur's Gate 3 Director Leaves Door Open rau DLC phiaj los nqis tes

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Baldur's Gate 3 Director Leaves Door Open rau DLC phiaj los nqis tes

In a recent interview on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Swen Vincke, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3, hinted that a downloadable content (DLC) campaign may still be a possibility for the game. While Vincke did not provide specific details, he mentioned that the DLC could take place at different points in the game and offered flexibility in terms of its storyline and gameplay.

Vincke also revealed that Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, is currently working on another game alongside their ongoing support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. With teams located in seven different countries, it’s understandable that DLC may not be their top priority as they focus on preparing the Xbox Series version of their latest release.

Despite acknowledging the challenges involved in raising the game’s level cap, Vincke stated that it is not impossible. In Baldur’s Gate 3, players are currently limited to a maximum level of 12, while the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons allows players to reach level 20. Vincke explained that higher-level adventures require significant development and different types of challenges, but insisted that a level 13 to 20 campaign is within the realm of possibility.

In other news, the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated game on the console, surpassing popular titles such as Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and God of War: Ragnarok.

– Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel
- PC Gamer

