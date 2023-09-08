Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Yuav Ua Li Cas Tsim Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm Shadowheart hauv Baldur's Gate 3

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Yuav Ua Li Cas Tsim Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm Shadowheart hauv Baldur's Gate 3

Looking to create the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our handy build guide has all the information you need to make her the most efficient and strong character possible.

Best Subclass for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best subclass for Shadowheart is the Life Domain. While you have the option to keep her original subclass, the Trickery Domain, changing it to the Life Domain will provide more benefits. To switch her subclass, you will need to use the “Withers” feature, which costs 100 Gold.

Best Ability Score Spread for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The ideal ability score spread for Shadowheart is as follows:

– Strength: 10
– Dexterity: 14
– Constitution: 16
– Intelligence: 8
– Wisdom: 16
– Charisma: 10

Since Shadowheart’s main stat is Wisdom, it is important to prioritize it. Constitution is also crucial for survivability, as it affects health. Additionally, focusing on Dexterity will enhance her key skills.

Best Spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

As a Cleric, spells are essential for Shadowheart. It is recommended to choose a combination of healing, support, and damage spells for her. Here are some suggestions:

– Cantrip: Guidance, Resistance, Produce Flame
– Level 1: Healing Word, Protection from Evil and Good, Cure Wounds, Inflict Wounds, Shield of Faith, Command
– Level 2: Spiritual Weapon, Hold Person
– Level 3: Mass Healing Word, Remove Curse, Glyph of Warding
– Level 4: Freedom of Movement
– Level 5: Insect Plague, Dispel Evil and Good, Flame Strike, Planar Binding
– Level 6: Heal, Heroes’ Feast

Best Build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you prefer not to change her subclass or want to know how to level her past 1st level, our build guide has you covered. Simply follow the recommended subclass, ability scores, and spell choices mentioned above.

Creating the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 will ensure she excels as a healer and damage dealer. With this build, you’ll be able to take down any enemy with ease. Make sure to check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides for more helpful tips and information.
Qhov chaw:
– Jessica Filby. (2023, September 8). How to Build the Best Version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. Retrieved from [source]

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Kev tshuaj xyuas: Kingston XS1000 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Sab Nraud SSD

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Google Pixel 8 Series: Specs, Nqe, thiab Hnub Tso Tawm

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Marathon Digital Holdings tau txais "Tuav" cov lus pom zoo los ntawm cov kws tshuaj ntsuam

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub Pob Zeb Diamond Snowflake iPhone 15: Tus Nqi Tshaj Tshaj iPhone hauv ntiaj teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Kev tshuaj xyuas: Kingston XS1000 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Sab Nraud SSD

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Google Pixel 8 Series: Specs, Nqe, thiab Hnub Tso Tawm

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Marathon Digital Holdings tau txais "Tuav" cov lus pom zoo los ntawm cov kws tshuaj ntsuam

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments