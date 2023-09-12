Qhov Kev Pabcuam Valkyrie LMH teem rov qab nrog Aston thiab Lub Plawv Sib Tw Sib Koom Tes

Tom qab ntau tshaj peb xyoos tuav, Valkyrie LMH qhov kev pab cuam tau teeb tsa kom rov qhib dua los ntawm kev koom tes ntawm Aston Martin thiab pab pawg Asmeskas-based Heart of Racing. Aston Martin thiab Heart of Racing tau tshaj tawm tias yuav kaw hauv qhov kev pom zoo los nqa lub tsheb Valkyrie LMH mus rau txoj kev hauv 2021.
Aston Martin tab tom tham nrog cov neeg muab khoom thiab sib sau ua ke los saib xyuas txoj haujlwm, suav nrog tus thawj coj ntawm Williams F1 qub Adam Carter. Thaum Aston Martin tsis tau lees paub qhov kev txhawb siab ntawm Valkyrie LMH, lub tuam txhab tau hais txog nws cov kev sib tw tsheb sib tw DNA thiab nws txoj kev mob siab rau kev ntsuas cov kev xaiv hauv cov toj roob hauv pes motorsport hloov zuj zus.
Heart of Racing pab pawg thawj coj Ian James tau hais tias pab pawg xav tau nce mus rau qib siab tshaj plaws ntawm kev sib tw tsheb thoob ntiaj teb tab sis tau hais tias tseem tsis tau muaj kev pom zoo lossis kos npe. Lub plawv ntawm Kev Sib Tw tau nthuav dav mus rau World Endurance Championship (WEC) nrog Aston Martin xyoo no.
Lub tsheb sib tw Valkyrie yuav tsum sib tw hauv WEC thiab International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). Lub tsheb yuav siv los ntawm 6.5-liter V12 cav tsim nrog Cosworth, zoo ib yam li lub cav siv nyob rau hauv txoj kev version ntawm Valkyrie.
Qhov kev pab cuam Valkyrie tau muab tso tseg thaum LMP2-raws li LMDh tsheb tau muab tso rau hauv Hypercar faib ntawm WEC. Txawm li cas los xij, Aston Martin tau txiav txim siab rov kho qhov kev pab cuam tom qab cov lus qhia los ntawm Lawrence Stroll, tus tswv ntawm Aston Martin, hais txog qib siab rov qab los rau Le Mans.
Aston Martin qhov kev koom tes zaum kawg hauv cov chav kawm sab saum toj ntawm Le Mans yog nrog AMR-Ib qho qhib LMP1 hauv 2011. Qhov kev pab cuam Valkyrie yog cais los ntawm Aston Martin Racing kev ua haujlwm uas tsim lub Lola-based DBR1/2 P1 coupe.
Qhov chaw:
- Autosport