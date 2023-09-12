Apple's Wonderlust Launch Event: iPhone 15, AirPods nrog USB C, thiab Apple Watches tshiab

Apple tau teem sijhawm los tuav nws qhov kev cia siab heev Wonderlust tshaj tawm kev tshwm sim nthuav tawm ntau yam khoom tshiab. Qhov kev tshwm sim yuav tshwm sim thaum 10:30 teev tsaus ntuj Indian lub sijhawm ntawm Apple lub hauv paus chaw haujlwm hauv Cupertino. Wonderlust, raws li txhais los ntawm Urban Dictionary, txhais tau tias "Lub siab xav nyob rau hauv ib qho kev xav tsis thoob," uas ua raws li Apple lub hom phiaj ntawm kev ua kom nws cov neeg siv xav tsis thoob thiab xav tsis thoob.
Ib qho ntawm qhov tseem ceeb ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim yuav yog kev tshaj tawm ntawm iPhone tshiab, uas suav nrog plaub tus qauv: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, thiab iPhone 15 Pro Max. Cov iPhones tshiab no yuav tsum muaj cov cuab yeej thev naus laus zis thiab kev ua tau zoo dua qub, ua raws li cov kev xav tau ntawm Apple cov neeg nyiam.
Ntxiv nrog rau cov iPhones, Apple tseem xav tias yuav nthuav tawm Apple Watch Series 9 tom ntej. Txawm li cas los xij, tsis muaj ib qho kev hais txog Apple Watch Ultra lossis Apple Watch SE xyoo no, qhia tias qhov kev tsom mus rau qhov flagship Series 9. qauv.
Rau cov uas xav mus saib qhov kev tshwm sim Wonderlust, muaj ntau yam kev xaiv muaj. Cov neeg siv tuaj yeem mus saib Apple lub vev xaib thiab mus rau nplooj ntawv Apple cov xwm txheej saib cov kwj nyob ncaj qha. Xwb, qhov kev tshwm sim tseem yuav tau tshaj tawm ntawm Apple nplooj ntawv YouTube, lub platform uas lub tuam txhab tau siv rau cov xwm txheej streaming nyob rau ntau xyoo.
Lwm qhov kev xaiv yog saib qhov kev tshwm sim los ntawm Apple TV app, uas xav tias yuav nthuav tawm cov npe rau iPhone 15 kev tshwm sim, muab kev paub zoo rau cov neeg siv.
Apple's Wonderlust tshaj tawm kev tshwm sim cog lus tias yuav coj cov khoom tshiab thiab cov yam ntxwv zoo siab rau kev ua lag luam. Txawm hais tias nws yog qhov kev cia siab heev iPhone 15 lossis kev txhim kho Apple Watch Series 9, Apple cov neeg nyiam nyob rau hauv kev kho mob.
Qhov chaw:
- Lub Nroog Dictionary (www.urbandictionary.com)
- Apple lub vev xaib (www.apple.com/apple-events/)
- Apple YouTube nplooj ntawv