Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Apple Watch Series 9 thiab Ultra Teeb rau Kev Txhim Kho Tseem Ceeb, Cov Lus Qhia Qhia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 thiab Ultra Teeb rau Kev Txhim Kho Tseem Ceeb, Cov Lus Qhia Qhia

A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on the anticipated upgrades coming to both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. While there have been limited rumors surrounding the new Apple Watch lineup, the report provides more insights into what to expect from these devices.

According to the report, there will be no changes in terms of size or design for either model. However, both devices will feature new materials and colors, with an emphasis on using more recycled materials. The Apple Watch Ultra will also introduce a new black color option, as previously speculated.

Although the report does not go into extensive detail, it suggests that both models will receive enhancements in sensor and internal components. This includes an improved version of the heart rate sensor, which is highly praised for its accuracy. Along with these upgrades, there are also rumors of improved efficiency and sensor accuracy.

Furthermore, both devices are rumored to incorporate a new U2 ultra-wideband chip, which will enhance the Find My capability of the devices.

Regarding Apple’s shift away from leather, the report clarifies that only “some” of its leather watch bands will be discontinued. While there have been rumors about Apple transitioning to a woven composite fabric, it is uncertain whether this change will be fully implemented in the upcoming Apple event in September.

Mark Gurman, known for his accurate reporting on Apple’s future plans, has a strong track record in providing reliable information.

Qhov chaw:
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman
– Various rumors and speculations

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments