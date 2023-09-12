Apple nthuav tawm tshiab iPhone 15 thiab lwm yam khoom zoo siab

Tsis ntev los no Apple tau tshaj tawm nws cov iPhone tshiab kawg ntawm nws qhov kev tshaj tawm txhua xyoo hauv Cupertino, California. Ntxiv nrog rau qhov kev cia siab heev iPhone 15, thev naus laus zis tseem tau nthuav tawm Apple Watches tshiab, Airpods, thiab lwm yam khoom zoo siab.
Lub iPhone 15 xav tias yuav yog qhov kev hloov kho tseem ceeb nrog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab txhim kho kev ua haujlwm. Txawm hais tias cov ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb hais txog lub cuab yeej tam sim no txwv, Apple cov neeg txhawb nqa tau ntxhov siab tos kom kawm paub ntxiv txog nws lub peev xwm. Cov buzz nyob ib puag ncig lub iPhone tshiab tau tsim lub hlis, raws li cov lus xaiv thiab cov xau tau ua rau muaj kev cia siab.
Tab sis iPhone 15 tsis yog tib yam khoom uas Apple tau nthuav tawm ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim. Lub tuam txhab tseem tab tom nthuav tawm Apple Watches tshiab, uas zoo li tuaj nrog txhim kho kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv cov yam ntxwv. Tsis tas li ntawd, Apple tab tom tshaj tawm Airpods tshiab, uas tuaj yeem muab kev txhim kho suab zoo thiab tshem tawm suab nrov.
Qhov kev nthuav tawm txhua xyoo no yog lub sijhawm zoo siab rau cov neeg nyiam siv thev naus laus zis thiab Apple cov kiv cua ib yam nkaus. Nws muab lub sijhawm los saib lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Apple cov khoom lag luam thiab pom cov kev nce qib tshiab hauv thev naus laus zis. Qhov kev tshwm sim kuj tseem ua lub platform rau Apple los qhia txog nws txoj kev cog lus rau kev tsim kho tshiab thiab tsim qauv.
Ib yam li yav dhau los Apple tshaj tawm cov xwm txheej, iPhone tshiab thiab lwm yam khoom lag luam paub tseeb tias yuav tsim kom muaj kev txaus siab thiab txaus siab. Apple muaj keeb kwm ntawm kev teeb tsa tiam sis thiab thawb cov ciam teb ntawm qhov ua tau nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb ntawm kev siv tshuab. Nrog rau kev nthuav tawm ntawm iPhone 15 thiab lwm yam khoom tshiab, Apple txuas ntxiv txhim kho nws txoj haujlwm ua tus thawj coj tshiab hauv kev lag luam.
Qhov chaw:
- CBS Philadelphia