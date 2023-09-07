Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Apple’s Secret Investment in Generative AI

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Apple’s Secret Investment in Generative AI

In an effort to keep up with major competitors like Amazon, Google, and Meta, Apple has reportedly been dedicating significant resources to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). While other companies released their own AI tools over a year ago, Apple has taken its time to perfect its offerings. Now, the tech giant is said to be spending millions of dollars a day on AI development.

According to The Information, Apple has multiple teams working on various AI models. One of these teams is focusing on an image generation model, while another is working on a multimodal model that can handle both text and visual data. Additionally, there is a conversational AI unit led by John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, who was originally brought in to improve Siri.

These AI models have the potential to automate tasks through Siri and could also be utilized as AI customer service chatbots for AppleCare. Apple’s largest foundational model, named ‘Ajax GPT’, reportedly surpasses OpenAI’s GPT 3.5, which powers the free version of ChatGPT, in terms of power and capacity. Ajax GPT is said to have over 200 billion parameters, while GPT 3.5 has around 175 billion parameters.

However, developing large language models like Ajax GPT comes with significant costs. The training process requires expensive hardware, vast amounts of data, and substantial energy consumption. Despite the financial and logistical challenges involved, Apple continues to invest heavily in generative AI without making any official announcements on its progress.

With this substantial investment in AI, Apple aims to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving field. By leveraging generative AI, the company hopes to offer unique and innovative features to its customers, setting itself apart from its rivals.

Qhov chaw:
– Cov ntaub ntawv

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Qhia Nws Auburn Pride

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Apple yuav tshaj tawm iPhone 15 Lineup nrog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab hloov kho tshiab

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

India's Digital Public Infrastructure: A Leap in Government Operations

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

The Fighter’s Martial Archetypes in Dungeons and Dragons 5E: A Guide for Choosing the Right One

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Bridging Digital Divide: Yuav Ua Li Cas Ntiaj Teb Wifi raws li Kev Pabcuam Hloov Cov Kev Ua Si

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Txoj kev tshawb no tshiab nthuav tawm cov txheej txheej qub ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus thiab Mantle, tej zaum tsib zaug siab dua Mount Everest

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

NASA Saib Xyuas Asteroid 2023 RL Txoj Kev Rau Lub Ntiaj Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments