Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Apple Tshaj Tawm Tshiab Kev Xaiv Cia Siab dua rau iCloud Plans

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Tshaj Tawm Tshiab Kev Xaiv Cia Siab dua rau iCloud Plans

Apple has announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans during its iPhone 15 event. Until now, individual iCloud accounts had a maximum storage limit of 2 TB for $9.99 per month. However, starting from September 18th, Apple will be offering 6 TB and 12 TB plans to meet the growing demand for more storage for personal photos, videos, documents, and data.

The new 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States, while the 12 TB plan will cost $59.99 per month. These storage tiers can also be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing.

In addition to the increased storage options, these plans will include all other iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. This means that users will not only benefit from expanded storage capacity but also enjoy enhanced security and privacy features.

It is currently unclear whether these new storage tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, which already offers 2 TB of storage, potentially allowing users to have a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

While these larger storage options come with a higher price tag, they do provide a solution for individuals who have already exceeded their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). Users will be able to subscribe to these expanded iCloud plans starting from September 18th.

Qhov chaw:
– [Source 1: Source Title]
– [Source 2: Source Title]

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

technology

Nyiv los tsim Methane-Fueled Rocket Cav rau 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Qhov Discover Samsung muag: Tau txais Samsung SmartThings Chaw Nres Tsheb tsuas yog $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Art of Decluttering: Cia Mus Ntawm Qhov Tshaj

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

NASA Astronaut thiab Roscosmos Cosmonauts Safely tuaj txog ntawm International Chaw Chaw

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Cov hluav taws xob los ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub tuaj yeem ua rau muaj dej khov rau lub hli

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kev Koom Tes Pab Txhawb Kev Tshaj Tawm Txog Hluav Taws Kub Tiag Tiag hauv Australia

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Txoj Kev Kawm Cardiobreath: Nkag siab txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Chaw mus ncig ntawm Astronauts 'Kev Noj Qab Haus Huv

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments