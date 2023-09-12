Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Teem kom nthuav tawm iPhone 15 nrog Kev Txhim Kho Ntxiv thiab USB-C Charging

Apple is gearing up for its annual product showcase where it is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhones. The event comes at a time when the company is facing a mild slump in sales, resulting in a drop in its stock price. Despite this, Apple is looking to entice consumers with incremental advancements in its iPhone 15 lineup, which is likely to include basic models and premium versions.

The iPhone 15 models are expected to feature improvements in chips, battery, and cameras. The basic models may also receive a redesign that incorporates Apple’s “Dynamic Island” display screen, introduced in last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. Rumors suggest that the Pro and Pro Max versions could come with a periscope-style telephoto lens, offering a 6x optical zoom. Although this lags behind Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will still be a significant upgrade from the previous generation.

To justify potential price increases, Apple is banking on the improved camera and other enhancements. The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $1,000, and the Pro Max at $1,100. Analysts predict that the iPhone 15 models may cost an additional $100 to $200, testing consumer willingness to pay in the face of post-pandemic inflation.

One of the major changes expected is the transition to USB-C charging, a standard widely used in many devices. Apple’s Lightning port cables, introduced in 2012, are being phased out due to a European regulatory mandate in 2024. Whether the shift to USB-C will be limited to the European market or expand worldwide remains uncertain. Nonetheless, USB-C cables are already prevalent, making the transition relatively convenient for most consumers and offering faster charging and data transfer speeds.

In addition to the iPhones, Apple typically unveils its latest smartwatches at its annual showcase. The event also sets the stage for the release of the new operating system, iOS 17, which will be available as a free download later this month. The update will introduce features such as real-time message transcriptions and the option to answer a call before the voicemail is finished.

Qhov chaw: Associated Press

By Mampho Brescia

