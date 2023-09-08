Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Ib txoj hauv kev sib koom ua ke rau tsoomfwv Cov Kev Pabcuam Digital

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Ib txoj hauv kev sib koom ua ke rau tsoomfwv Cov Kev Pabcuam Digital

Department of Commerce CIO Andre Mendes has called for a reformulation of digital services in the government sector. Speaking at the annual FedTalks event, Mendes proposed the creation of an integrated group of government portals that would allow users to easily access benefits and services from any device. He emphasized the need for federal, state, and local government portals that prioritize user experience and self-service. Mendes cited Estonia as an example of a nation that has successfully implemented this approach.

To achieve this level of digital service, Mendes urged the U.S. to shed its legacy modus operandi and rely on commercial technology solutions that minimize customization. He criticized the current practice of federal agencies creating IT strategies that are disconnected from the commercial market, calling it an “amazing waste of money and time.” Mendes also highlighted the prevalence of outdated and inaccurate information on government agency websites, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive overhaul.

In his keynote speech, Mendes provided recommendations for current CIOs to drive the modernization of government digital services. He advised CIOs to aggressively extract commodity services and consolidate applications and operations. Mendes encouraged CIOs to embrace the shift towards mobile apps and constant updates, urging them to rededicate their careers to momentous change.

The transformation of government digital services is a monumental task, as it requires the replacement of millions of outdated web pages. However, Mendes believes that with a new approach focused on user-centric design and leveraging commercial technology, the government can provide a more efficient and user-friendly digital experience for citizens.

Qhov chaw:

– FedScoop: “An amazing waste of money and time.” Commerce CIO calls for digital services reformulation –
– Image credit: Pepe Gomez

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments