Sonatrach Launches Digital Anti-corruption Platform to Tackle Bribery

Sonatrach, Algerian lub xeev lub tuam txhab hluav taws xob, tau tshaj tawm qhov kev tshaj tawm xov xwm digital, Sonatrach Anti-corruption Compliance: SPEAKUP, hauv kev sib tw los tawm tsam kev noj nyiaj txiag thiab kev xiab nyiaj. Lub platform tau tsim nrog cov qauv kev ruaj ntseg thiab cov cuab yeej los xyuas kom meej qhov tsis pub lwm tus paub thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov tib neeg qhia txog kev ua txhaum cai.
Los ntawm lub platform no, Sonatrach lub hom phiaj los txhawb cov neeg ua haujlwm, cov koom tes, cov neeg siv khoom, thiab lwm tus neeg muaj feem cuam tshuam los tshaj tawm txog kev ua txhaum cai loj lossis tsis raug cai uas ua txhaum lub tuam txhab txoj cai tiv thaiv kev noj nyiaj txiag thiab kev coj noj coj ua. Los ntawm kev ua kom yooj yim tshaj tawm ncaj ncees, Sonatrach lub hom phiaj los txhawb nws txoj kev tawm tsam kev noj nyiaj txiag thiab tsim kom muaj kab lis kev cai ntawm kev pom tseeb thiab kev ncaj ncees hauv lub tuam txhab.
Raws li ib qho ntawm cov tuam txhab hluav taws xob loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, Sonatrach tau ntsib ntau qhov kev tsis ncaj ncees txog kev noj nyiaj txiag hauv ob lub xyoo dhau los uas cuam tshuam nrog cov tuam txhab ua haujlwm thiab cov chaw txawv teb chaws. Qhov tseem ceeb, lub tuam txhab tau koom nrog cov teeb meem kev noj nyiaj txiag nrog ob lub tuam txhab Italian, Eni thiab Saipem, hais txog lub zog thiab kev tsim vaj tsev.
Algerian cov kws txiav txim plaub tam sim no tab tom tshawb nrhiav Sonatrach qhov tau txais Augusta roj refinery hauv Sicily xyoo 2018. Qhov kev tshawb nrhiav no ua rau kev xa tawm ntawm lub tuam txhab tus qub CEO, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, los ntawm UAE xyoo 2021.
Sonatrach txoj kev pib los tsim lub platform digital tiv thaiv kev noj nyiaj txiag yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb rau kev hais txog kev noj nyiaj txiag thiab kev xiab nyiaj hauv tuam txhab. Los ntawm kev muab lub platform ruaj ntseg rau kev tshaj tawm, Sonatrach lub hom phiaj los tsim kom muaj kev lav phib xaub ntau dua thiab ua haujlwm zoo.
Qhov kev txav no tuaj raws li ntau lub tuam txhab thoob ntiaj teb tau lees paub qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tiv thaiv kev noj nyiaj txiag thiab siv cov kev ua raws cai. Kev txhawb nqa cov neeg ua haujlwm thiab cov neeg muaj feem cuam tshuam los tawm tsam kev noj nyiaj txiag yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv thiab daws cov kev coj tsis ncaj.
Source: Tsis muaj qhov tshwj xeeb siv.