Airtel Balance Check: Txoj Kev Yooj Yim Kom Pom Koj Cov Nyiaj Them Ua Ntej

By

Ua raws li koj qhov kev them nyiaj ua ntej Airtel yog qhov tseem ceeb kom tsis txhob muaj kev cuam tshuam tsis txaus ntseeg hauv koj cov kev pabcuam mobile. Hmoov zoo, muaj ob txoj hauv kev yooj yim los ua Airtel tshuav nyiaj li cas thiab tau txais cov ntsiab lus zoo li koj qhov nyiaj tshuav tam sim no, cov ntaub ntawv tseem tshuav, thiab rov them cov nqi siv tau.

Thawj txoj kev tsis tas yuav siv internet thiab siv tau rau txhua hom xov tooj. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muab cov ntaub ntawv txwv piv rau txoj kev thib ob, uas suav nrog rub tawm lub official Airtel app.

Yog tias koj muaj lub xov tooj smartphone, koj tuaj yeem siv ob txoj hauv kev kom yooj yim xyuas koj qhov nyiaj tshuav Airtel. Tsuas yog xyuas kom tseeb tias koj muaj kev sib txuas hauv xov tooj ntawm tes lossis siv internet hauv koj lub xov tooj.

Airtel Ntsuas Ntsuas Siv USSD Code:

Qhib lub dialer lossis daim ntawv thov xov tooj ntawm koj lub smartphone lossis lub xov tooj feature. Ntaus *123*10# siv koj lub xov tooj keypad. Nias lub khawm hu kom xa USSD code. Saib koj cov ntaub ntawv tshuav nyiaj li cas thiab sau tus lej ntxiv kom nkag mus rau cov ntaub ntawv ntxiv.

Airtel Balance Check Siv Airtel Ua Tsaug App:

Rub tawm Airtel Thanks app los ntawm App Store lossis Google Play store. Nkag mus siv koj tus lej xov tooj thiab sau OTP tau txais los ntawm SMS. Coj mus rhaub rau "Services" nyob rau sab laug ces kaum ntawm lub vijtsam. Xaiv koj tus lej xov tooj los saib cov ntsiab lus xws li qhov nyiaj tshuav tam sim no, cov ntaub ntawv muaj, thiab siv tau.

Los ntawm kev ua raws li cov kauj ruam no, koj tuaj yeem ua tau yooj yim ua Airtel tshuav nyiaj li cas thiab nyob twj ywm paub txog koj tus account them ua ntej. Tsis txhob hnov ​​​​qab sau cov ntawv tawm thiab cov khoom siv tau zoo, nrog rau cov ntaub ntawv pub dawb, yog li koj tuaj yeem rov them koj tus lej thaum xav tau.

Qhov chaw:

- Airtel