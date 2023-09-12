Air Force Tech Integration Office ntsib qhov muaj peev xwm qeeb hauv cov phiaj xwm digital

Lub Air Force lub chaw ua haujlwm sib koom ua ke thev naus laus zis tshiab tau ntsib qhov muaj peev xwm qeeb hauv kev siv nws cov phiaj xwm digital vim muaj kev txwv nyiaj txiag. Lub chaw ua haujlwm, uas tsuas yog ib xyoos xwb, lub hom phiaj coj huab cua raws li cov lus txib thiab kev tswj hwm thiab lwm yam kev tsim kho digital rau cov tswv lag luam los ntawm 2024.
Lub Air Force lub zeem muag yog siv cov thev naus laus zis niaj hnub thiab cov kev daws teeb meem digital los txhim kho kev ua haujlwm muaj peev xwm thiab txhim kho cov txheej txheem. Huab-raws li cov lus txib thiab kev tswj hwm yuav ua rau cov neeg ua haujlwm nkag mus rau cov ntaub ntawv thiab cov ntaub ntawv hauv lub sijhawm, txhim kho kev txiav txim siab thiab kev ua haujlwm zoo.
Txawm li cas los xij, nrog nyiaj txiag qeeb looming, Tub Rog Tub Rog yuav raug yuam kom qeeb nws txoj kev hloov pauv digital. Cov kev ncua sij hawm no tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau lub sijhawm rau kev siv cov thev naus laus zis tshiab thiab kev tsim kho vaj tse, txwv tsis pub Air Force lub peev xwm los ua kom muaj txiaj ntsig zoo ntawm huab xam thiab lwm yam kev tsim kho digital.
Lub chaw ua haujlwm thev naus laus zis sib koom ua ke ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev txuas qhov sib txawv ntawm cov neeg ua haujlwm thiab thev naus laus zis. Nws lub luag haujlwm yog txhawm rau txheeb xyuas, tsim kho, thiab siv cov thev naus laus zis tshiab uas txhawb nqa Air Force txoj haujlwm ua haujlwm. Los ntawm kev txhim kho cov txheej txheem digital thiab kev koom ua ke cov thev naus laus zis siab, lub chaw ua haujlwm tsom mus txhim kho Air Force tag nrho cov hom phiaj npaj txhij thiab ua haujlwm tau zoo.
Cov peev txheej nyiaj txiag ncua sij hawm qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev ruaj ntseg nyiaj txiag txaus los txhawb kev nce qib hauv kev ua tub rog. Nyob rau hauv ib lub sijhawm uas cov peev txheej digital tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb rau Tub Rog Tub Rog kom ua ntej kev nqis peev hauv digital infrastructure thiab xyuas kom muaj kev sib txuam ntawm cov thev naus laus zis tshiab.
Thaum lub chaw ua haujlwm sib koom ua ke thev naus laus zis tau cog lus rau nws cov phiaj xwm digital, kev txwv nyiaj txiag yuav xav tau kev hloov kho rau lub sijhawm. Tub Rog Tub Rog yuav tsum ua tib zoo ntsuas nws qhov tseem ceeb thiab txiav txim siab cov tswv yim los xyuas kom meej tias nws cov kev hloov pauv digital tseem nyob hauv txoj kev.
Qhov chaw:
- Defense Ib
- Air Force Tech Integration Office