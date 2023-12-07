New Theory Challenges Understanding of Dark Matter in Astrophysics

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have proposed a new theory called “self-interacting dark matter” (SIDM) that challenges traditional beliefs about dark matter and offers potential explanations for two astrophysics puzzles. Dark matter, believed to make up 85% of matter in the universe, is nonluminous and cannot be directly observed. The prevailing theory, known as cold dark matter (CDM), assumes that dark matter particles do not interact with each other. However, the new SIDM theory suggests that dark matter particles do self-interact through a dark force.

The research team led by Professor Hai-Bo Yu conducted high-resolution simulations to study cosmic structure formation with strong dark matter self-interactions. They found that SIDM can explain two extreme observations in astrophysics. The first puzzle is the existence of a high-density dark matter halo in a massive elliptical galaxy, which contradicts the predictions of the CDM theory. The second puzzle is the extremely low densities of dark matter halos in ultra-diffuse galaxies, which are difficult to explain with CDM. Dark matter halos are invisible matter that surrounds galaxies.

By considering self-interactions between dark matter particles, SIDM introduces heat transfer within dark matter halos, leading to diverse density profiles in the central regions of galaxies. This diversity can account for the observed variations in density in both high-density and low-density halos. According to the research team, these findings challenge the traditional understanding of dark matter and suggest that it may be more complex and vibrant than previously thought.

The study also highlights the importance of astrophysical observations and computer simulations in probing the nature of dark matter. With upcoming advancements in astronomical observatories, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Rubin Observatory, researchers hope to gather further data to support or refute the SIDM theory. This research opens up new avenues for investigating the mysteries of dark matter and advancing our understanding of the universe.

