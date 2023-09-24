Glow-in-the-Dark House Plants: Biotechnology's Whimsical Side

Biotechnology is often associated with practical applications such as addressing world hunger and curing diseases. However, recent developments have shown that the field also has a whimsical side. Idaho-based startup Light Bio has successfully created glow-in-the-dark house plants by splicing genes from a bioluminescent mushroom into petunias.

Creating plants that emit light is not a new concept. In the past, researchers have inserted genes from fireflies or bacteria into plants, but the results were either dim or required chemical treatments to glow. Light Bio tackled this challenge by borrowing a metabolic pathway from mushrooms that naturally produces luciferin, the molecule responsible for bioluminescence. By integrating this pathway with the host plant’s genetic code, they were able to create petunias that glowed bright green.

This innovative biotechnology product is based on the research of Light Bio cofounder, Karen Sarkisyan, a professor at Imperial College London. His team successfully inserted DNA from the tropical mushroom Neonothopanus nambi into tobacco plants, resulting in luminous foliage. Building on this success, they applied the same concept to petunias, and the company plans to start selling them next year.

The US Department of Agriculture recently granted Light Bio permission to sell their glow-in-the-dark petunias in the US. The USDA’s evaluation focused solely on potential risks related to plant pests, rather than ecological implications. Experts like Jennifer Kuzma from North Carolina State University have highlighted the possibility of these plants affecting insects and animals unaccustomed to glowing plants, raising concerns about ecological balance.

While the primary purpose of these glow-in-the-dark plants is decorative, there are also practical applications being explored. Researchers at MIT have combined genetically engineered bioluminescent plants with energy storing nanoparticles, suggesting the possibility of using these plants to illuminate building interiors without electricity.

In addition to bioluminescence, genetic engineers are also enhancing the abilities of other house plants. French startup Neoplants, for example, has modified golden pothos to improve its air-purifying capabilities as an alternative to electrically powered air purifiers.

The emergence of glow-in-the-dark and genetically enhanced plants demonstrates the versatility and potential of biotechnology. As the industry continues to mature, gene-splicing could find its way into a wide range of functional and fun products.

