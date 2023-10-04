Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tuam Tshoj Launching Xuntian Spacecraft los txhim kho kev tshawb fawb Astronomical

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 4, 2023
Tuam Tshoj Launching Xuntian Spacecraft los txhim kho kev tshawb fawb Astronomical

China is gearing up for a significant project that will bolster its astronomical research efforts and strengthen the utilization of its space station complex. The spacecraft, known as Xuntian, is set to be launched in the near future. Also referred to as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), Xuntian will co-orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

With a sizable two-meter diameter primary mirror, Xuntian is expected to surpass NASA’s renowned Hubble Space Telescope. Its close proximity to the Chinese space station will allow for periodic maintenance by Chinese astronauts. The Xuntian telescope has a projected mission lifespan of 10 years, but it may be extendable.

Engineered to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe, Xuntian will have a spatial resolution comparable to that of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Xuntian’s observational capacity will far exceed Hubble’s, boasting a field of view over 300 times larger.

The chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, describes Xuntian as the most important scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program. It is highly anticipated by the Chinese astronomical community and represents state-of-the-art technology in astronomy.

Equipped with five observation instruments, including the Xuntian module, the terahertz module, the multichannel imager, the integral field spectrograph, and the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, Xuntian will greatly enhance China’s capabilities in exploring the cosmos.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Xuntian spacecraft signifies China’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration and astronomical research. With its superior observational capacity and state-of-the-art technology, Xuntian is poised to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe.

Qhov chaw:
- Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

Kev Tshawb Nrhiav Tshiab Triceratops Skull Unveiled hauv Alberta Tsev khaws puav pheej

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

"Ring of Fire" Hnub ci dab noj hnub rau Grace Texas Skies hauv 2023

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

BlueWalker 3: Lub ci ntsa iab thiab hais txog satellite nyob rau hauv Hmo Ntuj Ntuj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Kev Tshawb Nrhiav Tshiab Triceratops Skull Unveiled hauv Alberta Tsev khaws puav pheej

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

"Ring of Fire" Hnub ci dab noj hnub rau Grace Texas Skies hauv 2023

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

BlueWalker 3: Lub ci ntsa iab thiab hais txog satellite nyob rau hauv Hmo Ntuj Ntuj

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Antarctic Octopuses siv cov protein tshwj xeeb kom muaj sia nyob rau qhov txias txias heev

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments