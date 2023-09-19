Siv lub zeem muag hauv computer los qhib kev nkag siab rau hauv Lithium-Ion roj teeb

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv lub zeem muag hauv computer, ib hom kev kawm tshuab, kom nkag siab tob txog seb cov roj teeb lithium-ion rechargeable li cas. Los ntawm kev tshuaj xyuas cov yeeb yaj kiab X-ray ntawm cov roj teeb electrodes ntawm qib nanoscale, cov kws tshawb fawb tau tshawb pom yav dhau los zais cov ntsiab lus ntawm lub cev thiab tshuaj lom neeg. Qhov kev tawg no muaj peev xwm los txhim kho kev ua tau zoo ntawm lithium-ion roj teeb, nrog rau kev siv dav hauv kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem nyuaj xws li kev faib cell hauv embryos.

Txoj kev tshawb no, coj los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm Lub Tsev Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Lub Zog SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, MIT, thiab Toyota Research Institute, tsom rau lithium hlau phosphate (LFP) hais. LFP particles, coated nrog nyias txheej ntawm carbon rau txhim kho hluav taws xob conductivity, feem ntau pom nyob rau hauv lub zoo electrodes ntawm lithium-ion roj teeb.

Txhawm rau soj ntsuam cov txheej txheem sab hauv ntawm cov roj teeb, pab pawg tshawb fawb tau tsim cov roj teeb pob tshab nrog ob lub electrodes ncig los ntawm cov tshuaj electrolyte uas muaj cov lithium ions dawb txav. Los ntawm kev teeb tsa no, lawv tuaj yeem taug qab kev txav ntawm lithium ions thaum lub sijhawm them thiab tawm mus. Cov txheej txheem no, hu ua intercalation, suav nrog cov ions nkag mus thiab tawm hauv LFP hais.

LFP yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam roj teeb vim nws cov nqi qis, cov ntaub ntawv kev nyab xeeb, thiab kev siv cov khoom siv ntau, ua rau nws muaj feem cuam tshuam tshwj xeeb hauv kev lag luam tsheb hluav taws xob.

Kev koom tes ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb tau pib yim xyoo dhau los thaum MIT xibfwb Martin Bazant thiab Stanford's William Chueh ua ke lawv cov kev txawj ntse hauv kev ua lej ua qauv thiab qib X-ray microscopy los kawm txog roj teeb. Tom qab ntawd lawv tau koom nrog cov cuab yeej kawm tshuab txhawm rau txhawm rau ntsuas roj teeb thiab txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem them nyiaj zoo. Txoj kev tshawb fawb tam sim no yuav siv nws ib kauj ruam ntxiv los ntawm kev siv lub computer tsis pom kev los tshuaj xyuas nanoscale X-ray tsos los ntawm 2016. Cov txheej txheem no tso cai rau kev nkag siab ntau dua ntawm lithium insertion tshwm sim hauv LFP hais.

Los ntawm pixelating cov duab X-ray, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem ntes cov concentration ntawm lithium ions ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv cov khoom. Qhov no tso cai rau lawv los tsim cov yeeb yaj kiab qhia txog qhov ntws ntawm lithium ions hauv thiab tawm ntawm cov khoom thaum lub sijhawm them thiab tawm.

Kev tshuaj xyuas cov duab X-ray, cov kws tshawb fawb pom tias kev txav ntawm lithium ions nyob rau hauv cov khoom sib raug zoo nrog lub computer simulations yav dhau los tsim los ntawm Bazant. Lawv siv 180,000 pixels raws li kev ntsuas los qhia tus qauv kev suav uas qhia meej txog qhov tsis sib xws ntawm cov thermodynamics thiab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kinetics ntawm cov khoom siv roj teeb.

Tsis tas li ntawd, txoj kev tshawb no qhia tau hais tias kev hloov pauv ntawm tus nqi ntawm lithium-ion nqus nyob rau hauv cov khoom ntawm qhov chaw yog cuam tshuam nrog lub thickness ntawm cov roj carbon txheej. Qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia tias kev ua kom zoo dua cov pa roj carbon txheej tuaj yeem txhim kho cov roj teeb ua haujlwm tau zoo - qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txhim kho roj teeb.

Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm txoj kev tshawb fawb no muab kev nkag siab txog kev ua kom zoo ntawm lithium hlau phosphate electrodes thiab ua kom pom lub peev xwm ntawm kev kawm tshuab thiab cov txuj ci siab tshaj plaws hauv kev daws qhov tsis meej ntawm cov ntaub ntawv thiab cov tshuab. Qhov kev tawg no tsis yog tsuas yog taug txoj hauv kev rau kev nce qib hauv roj teeb thev naus laus zis tab sis kuj tau cog lus rau kev kawm txog kev tsim qauv hauv lwm cov tshuaj thiab cov kab mob lom.

