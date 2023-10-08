Astrophysicist Tshawb nrhiav Snorkeling Adventures nyob rau hauv lub zos Marine Waters

Astrophysicist Sara Ellison, known for her studies of the skies at the University of Victoria, has found herself equally fascinated by the marine life just beneath the surface of nearby waters. Ellison, who initially missed the opportunity to discover the sea life beneath her feet during beach walks, has now developed a passion for snorkeling. On a recent snorkel near Kitty Islet in Oak Bay, she was able to spot three critically endangered sunflower sea stars.

In her dedication to sharing the joy of snorkeling, Ellison has authored a guidebook called “Snorkeling Adventures Around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, the Ultimate Guide.” The guidebook, spanning 214 pages, includes Ellison’s own photos and detailed notes about each snorkeling trip, including the species encountered and their locations. It covers topics like equipment, safety, seasonal conditions, and marine life. The guidebook highlights 51 locations, complete with descriptions, species lists, photographs, accessibility information, and tips. It also includes a comprehensive species list and index.

Ellison’s passion for science began during her childhood in Gloucester, England, where her grandfather introduced her to various subjects through books. She pursued a scientific education, with initial dreams of becoming an astronaut, and eventually earned a PhD at the University of Cambridge. Ellison and her husband, Jon Willis, an astronomer at UVic, spent three years working as astronomers in Chile before settling in Victoria. Their son shares their love for snorkeling.

Ellison’s first snorkeling experience occurred during a visit to the Red Sea in Egypt. She was immediately captivated by the vivid colors, abundant marine life, and diversity. While she initially only snorkeled in warm waters, she later discovered the beauty of cold-water snorkeling, particularly during encounters with Southern Resident killer whales and giant anemones.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Ellison to explore local snorkeling spots and find the best gear to brave the colder waters. She encourages others to take up snorkeling, as it requires less equipment and training compared to scuba diving. Ellison stresses the importance of a good wetsuit for comfort in chilly waters. The growing interest in snorkeling locally has been observed by Eric Keating, owner of Frank White’s Scuba Shop, who highlights the biodiversity and marine sanctuaries in the area.

As an astrophysicist turned passionate snorkeler, Ellison combines her scientific background and love for adventure to explore the wonders that lie just beneath the surface of the ocean.

