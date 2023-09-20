Lub hnub ci loj heev ua rau muaj cua daj cua dub hauv ntiaj teb

By

Kev tawg loj heev tsis ntev los no los ntawm lub hnub tau muaj kev cuam tshuam loj rau lub ntiaj teb, ua rau muaj cua daj cua dub geomagnetic. Qhov xwm txheej no ua rau lub hnub ci cua tshaj tawm nyob ib puag ncig peb lub ntiaj teb kom ncav cuag qhov nrawm tshaj li 1,980,000 mais ib teev, nrog rau peb npaug ntawm cov ntshav plasma.

Qhov ua rau ntawm qhov cua daj cua dub no yog Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), uas tuaj txog kwv yees li 12 teev ua ntej tshaj qhov xav tau tom qab tawg ntawm lub hnub. CME yog qhov tawg ntawm cov ntshav thiab cov hlau nplaum uas tshwm sim los ntawm lub hnub txheej txheej, hu ua corona. Cov eruptions no tuaj yeem tshem tawm ntau lab tons ntawm cov khoom thaum nqa ib qho chaw sib nqus uas dhau lub hnub lub zog sib nqus ntawm cov ntiaj chaw.

Thaum pib, CME tso tawm tsis tau ua rau muaj cua daj cua dub loj hauv ntiaj teb. Txawm li cas los xij, raws li peb lub ntiaj teb txuas ntxiv mus hla qhov cuam tshuam sib nqus ntawm CME, me me G1-chav kawm cua daj cua dub tau tshwm sim. Cov cua daj cua dub no tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab cuam tshuam qhov chaw huab cua.

Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nco ntsoov tias CMEs, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog thaum muaj zog tshwj xeeb, muaj peev xwm cuam tshuam lub ntiaj teb kev tsim kho thev naus laus zis. Cov kab ke xws li daim phiaj hluav taws xob, cov chaw khaws ntaub ntawv, kev sib txuas lus sib txuas lus, kev thauj mus los, satellites, thiab IT networks tuaj yeem cuam tshuam los ntawm qhov cuam tshuam no. CME tsis ntev los no tau ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam hauv lub ntiaj teb sab nraud magnetic teb, qhia txog nws qhov cuam tshuam rau peb lub ntiaj teb ib puag ncig.

Txawm hais tias muaj peev xwm txaus ntshai thiab cuam tshuam nrog cov hnub ci hluav taws xob, lawv tuaj yeem tsim cov auroras mesmerizing nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb polar cheeb tsam. Cov teeb pom kev zoo nkauj no yog tshwm sim los ntawm hluav taws xob ions hauv ntiaj teb huab cua sib tsoo nrog oxygen thiab nitrogen atoms hauv cheeb tsam polar.

Thaum cov kws tshawb fawb txaus siab rau qhov zoo nkauj ntawm cov xwm txheej ntuj no, lawv lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb yog nkag siab txog qhov muaj peev xwm ua rau lub hnub ci hluav taws xob thiab CMEs tuaj yeem ua rau lub ntiaj teb cov tshuab thev naus laus zis. Cov kws tshawb fawb tau mob siab kawm cov xwm txheej no kom nkag siab zoo dua ntawm lawv cov kev cuam tshuam thiab tsim cov tswv yim los tiv thaiv cov txheej txheem tseem ceeb.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Geomagnetic cua daj cua dub: Ib qho kev cuam tshuam hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetosphere tshwm sim los ntawm lub hnub ci cua poob siab. Nws tuaj yeem cuam tshuam cov tshuab thev naus laus zis thiab chaw huab cua huab cua.

- Hnub ci cua tshaj tawm: Qhov nrawm ntawm lub hnub ci cua, cov kwj ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob tawm los ntawm lub hnub, mus ncig.

- Plasma ntom ntom: Qhov siab ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob, tseem hu ua plasma, hauv qhov chaw muab.

- Coronal Mass Ejection (CME): Lub zog tawg ntawm cov ntshav thiab cov hlau nplaum uas tshwm sim los ntawm lub hnub txheej txheej, corona.

- Aurora: Lub teeb pom kev zoo nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb ntuj, feem ntau pom nyob rau hauv cov cheeb tsam polar, tshwm sim los ntawm kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm hnub ci cua thiab lub ntiaj teb huab cua.

Qhov chaw:

