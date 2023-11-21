Stray Tool Bag los ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb Pom Zoo hauv UK Skies

By

Yog tias koj ntsia saum ntuj tsaus ntuj hauv tebchaws Askiv rau hnub Tuesday hmo ntuj, koj tsuas yog pom qhov txaus nyiam - lub hnab ntim khoom siv dag zog uas tau poob los ntawm NASA cov neeg caij nkoj thaum lub sijhawm saib xyuas haujlwm ntawm Chaw Haujlwm Thoob Ntiaj Teb. Txawm hais tias nws yuav zoo li ib yam khoom me me thiab tsis tseem ceeb, lub hnab ntim khoom siv no yuav ci ntsa iab heev uas nws tuaj yeem pom nrog lub koob yees duab lossis lub tsom iav.

Qhov teeb meem ntawm lub cuab yeej tau tshwm sim ua ntej lub hlis no thaum cov neeg caij dav hlau Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara tau ua cov haujlwm tseem ceeb ntawm ISS. Lub hnab ntim khoom tau dhau los ua ntej ntawm qhov chaw nres tsheb, taug kev ntawm qhov ceev ntawm kwv yees li 17,000mph. Txawm hais tias thaum kawg nws yuav rov nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua nyob rau ob peb lub hlis tom ntej, nws tam sim no pom los ntawm UK vim nws qhov luminosity.

Astrophysicist xibfwb Albert Zijlstra los ntawm Manchester University tau qhia qee cov lus qhia rau cov neeg saib xyuas xav paub. Yog tias huab cua zoo haum thiab lub ntuj ntshiab, pom lub hnab ntim khoom siv yuav tsum tau siv cov koob yees duab. Nws yuav tshwm sim raws li qhov chaw faint txav nrawm dua lub dav hlau, ua nws txoj kev los ntawm sab hnub poob mus rau sab hnub tuaj. Lub sijhawm saib zoo tshaj plaws yog nyob ib ncig ntawm 6.45 teev tsaus ntuj, thiab lub hnab yuav pom tau li ob feeb.

Ntxiv nrog rau lub hnab ntim khoom, cov neeg saib kuj tseem yuav muaj lub sijhawm los pom qhov chaw nres tsheb tag nrho ob peb feeb tom qab. Lub hnab ntim khoom, xim dawb kiag li, xav tias yuav hlawv tawm hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua hauv plaub mus rau tsib lub hlis.

Txawm hais tias pom ib yam khoom zoo li lub hnab ntim khoom yuav zoo li nyuaj, cov kws tshaj lij ntawm EarthSky qhia peb tias nrog ob lub koob yees duab, nws tuaj yeem ua tau. Lawv piav qhia tias nws zoo li ci ntsa iab, hovering hauv qab ntawm qhov pib ntawm kev pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab, nyob ib ncig ntawm qhov loj ntawm +6.

Yog li, khaws koj ob lub qhov muag ntawm lub ntuj thiab koj lub tsom iav qhov muag ntawm qhov npaj txhij. Koj tuaj yeem pom qhov pom ntawm lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej taug kev los ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb thaum nws caij nkoj hla ntuj hmo ntuj.

Cov Lus Nug

Yuav ua li cas kuv thiaj li pom lub hnab ntim khoom siv dag zog los ntawm UK? Txhawm rau pom lub hnab ntim khoom yuam kev, koj yuav xav tau ob lub koob yees duab lossis lub tsom iav. Saib rau qhov chaw tsaus muag sai dua lub dav hlau, los ntawm sab hnub poob mus rau sab hnub tuaj, nyob ib ncig ntawm 6.45 teev tsaus ntuj. Lub hnab ntim khoom puas tuaj yeem pom yam tsis muaj kev pab kho qhov muag? Lub hnab ntim khoom tsis pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab tab sis tuaj yeem pom nrog lub koob yees duab vim nws qhov ci ntsa iab, uas yog qis dua qhov txwv ntawm kev pom. Yog vim li cas cov astronauts thiaj li poob lub cuab tam lub hnab? Lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej tau poob lawm thaum lub sijhawm ua haujlwm tseem ceeb ua haujlwm los ntawm NASA tus kws tshawb fawb Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara. Yuav ua li cas rau lub hnab ntim khoom? Lub hnab ntim khoom tam sim no tau ncig lub ntiaj teb ua ntej ntawm Chaw Nres Tsheb Thoob Ntiaj Teb thiab xav tias yuav hlawv tawm hauv ntiaj teb huab cua tsis pub dhau plaub mus rau tsib lub hlis.