Txaus siab rau qhov zoo nkauj Northern Lights hauv Ireland

Lub Teeb Sab Hnub Tuaj, qhov tshwm sim zoo nkauj heev, tuaj yeem pom hauv ntau qhov chaw thoob plaws tebchaws Ireland. Thaum Iceland thiab Alaska paub txog lawv cov yeeb yam ntawm Aurora Borealis, Ireland muaj lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los ua pov thawj lub teeb pom kev zoo nkauj no. Lub teeb feem ntau tshwm sim li ntsuab ntsuab, thiab qee zaum liab, xiav, thiab ntshav hues, tsim kom muaj kev zoo siab rau hmo ntuj.
David Moore, tus editor ntawm Astronomy Ireland magazine, piav qhia tias txoj hauv kev pom Northern Lights tau nce siab thaum lub sij hawm equinox, uas poob rau lub Cuaj Hlis 23rd xyoo no. Lub ntiaj teb cov hlau nplaum thiab qhov qaij ntawm lub ntiaj teb ua lub luag haujlwm hauv kev tsim cov teeb pom kev zoo rau cov teeb pom kev zoo. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias tsis muaj kev lees paub ntawm kev ua tim khawv txog qhov tshwm sim ntuj tsim.
Qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws rau kev saib lub teeb hauv Ireland yog cov ntug dej hiav txwv sab qaum teb thiab thaj chaw ntawm ntug dej hiav txwv Antrim. Cov cheeb tsam no muab kev pom tseeb ntawm Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic yam tsis muaj kev cuam tshuam ntawm lub nroog teeb. Mayo, tseem nyob raws ntug dej hiav txwv Atlantic, yog lwm qhov chaw pom zoo. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias lub ntuj ntshiab, cov teeb pom kev tuaj yeem pom los ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv lub tebchaws.
Kev tsim ntawm Northern Lights pib nrog lub hnub ci flares ntawm lub hnub, uas tso tawm ib qho hluav taws xob loj heev rau hauv qhov chaw. Cov kab no ces cuam tshuam nrog lub ntiaj teb lub magnetic teb thiab yog kos rau sab qaum teb thiab sab qab teb ncej. Raws li lawv sib tsoo nrog atoms thiab molecules nyob rau hauv cov huab cua, lub teeb ' vibrant xim yog tsim.
Txhawm rau kom muaj feem ntau ntawm kev pom Aurora Borealis, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob deb ntawm cov teeb pom kev zoo. Cov neeg nyob hauv nroog tsuas tuaj yeem pom cov duab loj, tab sis cov neeg nyob hauv lub tebchaws, deb ntawm lub teeb ci, tuaj yeem txaus siab rau kev pom zoo. Txawm hais tias tsis muaj kev cia siab ntawm lub teeb, astronomers tuaj yeem kwv yees lawv qhov tshwm sim los ntawm kev saib xyuas lub hnub ci.
Astronomy Ireland muab kev pabcuam aurora ceeb toom, muab cov kev hloov tshiab txhua hnub ntawm lub ntuj, suav nrog qhov yuav pom Northern Lights. Thaum lub teeb tuaj yeem tshwm sim txhua lub sijhawm ntawm hmo ntuj, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb kom muaj lub ntuj ntshiab kom pom kev pom zoo.
Txawm hais tias Ireland huab cua tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev sib tw nrog nws cov huab cua thiab nag, tseem muaj sijhawm los ua tim khawv rau Northern Lights. Raws li lub hnub ua haujlwm siab tshaj plaws hauv xyoo 2025, ob peb xyoos tom ntej no tshwj xeeb tshaj yog qhov zoo rau kev ntsib qhov kev xav tsis zoo no. Yog li ntawd, npaj rau ib hmo tej yam yees siv nyob rau hauv lub illuminated Irish ntuj.
Qhov chaw:
- Astronomy Ireland magazine.