Asteroids: Destroyers thiab Creators ntawm lub neej nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no?

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau nquag tshawb nrhiav txoj hauv kev los tiv thaiv lub ntiaj teb los ntawm qhov muaj feem cuam tshuam txog kev puas tsuaj asteroid. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no qhia tias qhov cuam tshuam loj heev hauv lub hnub qub yav dhau los tuaj yeem ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev pib lub neej ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Txoj kev tshawb no, ua los ntawm Nicholas Wogan, tus kws tshaj lij astrobiologist ntawm University of Washington, tshawb nrhiav qhov muaj peev xwm uas lub pob zeb loj heev sib xyaw hauv ntiaj teb huab cua, tsim cov xwm txheej tsim nyog rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas thaum kawg ua rau muaj kev tshwm sim ntawm lub neej.

Raws li txoj kev tshawb fawb, kev cuam tshuam loj heev los ntawm lub hnub qub tuaj yeem ua rau muaj qhov siab ntawm hydrogen cyanide, uas yog qhov tseem ceeb rau lub neej, mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb qhov chaw ib puag ncig. Qhov kev xav no muab ib qho kev daws teeb meem rau qhov tsis paub txog yuav ua li cas lub ntiaj teb huab cua hloov pauv los ntawm tsis muaj menyuam mus rau kev ua rau biology.

Thaum cov kws tshawb fawb tau suav tias cov roob hluav taws yog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm methane uas pab txhawb txoj kev hloov pauv ntawm lub neej, tshuaj ntsuam xyuas ntawm cov pob zeb thaum ub qhia tias cov asteroids yuav muaj lub luag haujlwm rau txhaj cov tshuaj methane rau saum huab cua. Lub asteroid nplua nuj hlau tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam nrog dej hiav txwv vaporized, ua rau muaj huab cua nplua nuj hauv dej, hydrogen, thiab carbon. Thaum lub sij hawm, thaum huab cua txias, methane los nag rau hauv dej hiav txwv, tsim cov prebiotic molecules zoo li hydrogen cyanide.

Txawm li cas los xij, thaum lub tswv yim ntawm asteroid-aided chemistry yog qhov nyuaj, nws tseem ceeb kom lees paub tias nws tseem tsis tau muaj qhov tseeb. Kev nkag siab ntxiv ntawm cov organic chemistry uas coj mus rau lub hauv paus ntawm lub neej yog tsim nyog los xyuas kom meej qhov kev xav no.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, txoj kev tshawb no qhia txog kev sib raug zoo ntawm cov asteroids thiab lub neej hauv ntiaj teb. Cov lub cev xilethi-aus uas tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj loj kuj tseem ceeb heev rau txoj kev loj hlob ntawm lub neej raws li peb paub. Kev tshawb fawb qhia txog qhov yuav tsum tau tiv thaiv kev cuam tshuam loj rau lub hnub qub yav tom ntej thaum lees paub qhov tsis txaus ntseeg uas tso cai rau lub neej tawm thiab vam meej hauv peb lub ntiaj teb.

Qhov chaw:

- Kawm los ntawm Nicholas Wogan, University of Washington

- Kev xam phaj nrog Nicholas Wogan hauv The Daily Beast