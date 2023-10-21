Thoob Ntiaj Teb Saib Xyuas Lub Hli Hmo Ntuj 2023: Ib qho xwm txheej Celestial Tsim nyog saib

Lub asthiv no, hnub Saturday, Lub Kaum Hli 21, ntau lab tus tib neeg thoob plaws ntiaj teb yuav sib sau sab nraud los ua pov thawj qhov zoo nkauj ntawm peb lub hnub qub ntuj, lub hli. Qhov kev tshwm sim txhua xyoo, hu ua International Observe the Moon Night, tau txhawb nqa los ntawm NASA thiab muaj ntau dua 3,000 qhov xwm txheej sau npe hauv North America ib leeg.

Yog vim li cas tom qab lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb no yog theem tam sim no ntawm lub hli, uas yog thawj peb lub hlis twg. Cov theem no feem ntau suav tias yog lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los saib xyuas lub hli vim nws ci tab sis tsis ci dhau, ua rau nws zoo meej rau cov hnub qub. Tsis tas li ntawd, theem no muaj lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los ua pov thawj qee qhov ntawm lub hli qhov kev pom zoo tshaj plaws.

Rau cov neeg tsis paub meej txog dab tsi los nrhiav, NASA tau muab daim ntawv qhia hnub hli downloadable rau txhua qhov hemisphere. Cov duab qhia chaw no qhia txog qhov loj lunar mare, uas yog thaj chaw tsaus uas npog txog ib feem rau ntawm lub hli saum npoo. Txawm hais tias lawv raug hu ua "hiav txwv", cov cheeb tsam no yog basalt plains uas tau tsim los ntawm lava ntws tom qab kev cuam tshuam asteroid.

Thaum lub qhov muag liab qab tuaj yeem pom cov thaj tsam tsaus, siv cov koob yees duab tuaj yeem txhim kho qhov kev paub. Los ntawm kev tsom mus rau lub hli lub terminator, txoj kab sib cais qhov tsaus ntuj ntawm lub teeb sab, cov neeg soj ntsuam tuaj yeem pom cov duab ntxoov ntxoo, nthuav tawm cov craters thiab roob roob. Sab qab teb ntawm lub hli yog tshwj xeeb tshaj yog roob, muab ib tug fascinating struts mus tshawb.

Lub Ntiaj Teb Saib Xyuas Lub Hli Hmo tseem muab lub sijhawm zoo los rov mus xyuas tib neeg lub hli keeb kwm kev tsaws. Thaum Lub Xya Hli 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong tau tshaj tawm tias: "Tranquility Base ntawm no. Tus Eagle tau tsaws. " Qhov chaw tsaws, hu ua Hiav Txwv ntawm Kev Cia Siab (Mare Tranquillitatis), tau yooj yim txheeb xyuas hmo no. Lwm qhov chaw ua haujlwm Apollo tsaws kuj pom tau, tab sis qee qhov yuav nyob hauv hmo ntuj thaum lub sijhawm no.

Ntxiv nrog rau kev soj ntsuam lub hli nyob rau hmo tshwj xeeb no, NASA yuav tshaj tawm ob-teev nyob hauv NASA TV thaum 7 teev tsaus ntuj EDT. Qhov kev tshaj tawm no yog lub hom phiaj los sib sau ua ke tib neeg thoob ntiaj teb hauv kev ua koob tsheej nco txog lub hli, kev tshawb fawb, thiab kev tshawb nrhiav thaum txhawb NASA lub lunar science thiab tshawb nrhiav cov haujlwm.

Yog li, yog tias koj pom koj tus kheej sab nraum lub asthiv no, siv sijhawm ib pliag los saib lub hli thiab txaus siab rau peb cov neeg nyob ze ntuj ceeb tsheej. Thiab kos koj daim ntawv qhia hnub rau xyoo tom ntej International Observe the Moon Night, teem rau lub Cuaj Hlis 14, 2024.

