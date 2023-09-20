Thaum Twg Lub Ntiaj Teb Thawj Lub Tebchaws Tsim?

By

Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no hu ua "Thaum twg yog Thawj Exocontinents?", Jane Greaves, tus kws tshaj lij astronomy ntawm Cardiff University, tshawb nrhiav kev tsim cov teb chaws hauv lub ntiaj teb. Cov teb chaws tsis nyob ruaj khov; Lawv "ntev" saum lub ntiaj teb lub tsho tiv no vim yog cua sov los ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus. Qhov kev txav mus tas li ntawm cov teb chaws no yog dab tsi ua rau muaj tshwm sim xws li phaj tectonics.

Greaves tsom kom nkag siab thaum thawj lub teb chaws tsim thiab yuav ua li cas cov ntaub ntawv no tuaj yeem pab hauv kev tshawb nrhiav cov neeg nyob hauv ntiaj teb. Los ntawm kev tshuaj xyuas lub xub ntiag ntawm cov phaj tectonics ntawm lub ntiaj teb pob zeb, nws tau sim taug qab qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov teb chaws. Thaum tshav kub kub plays lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv cov txheej txheem no, vim tias cov ntiaj chaw uas muaj cov tub ntxhais muaj cua sov txaus muaj feem ntau yuav muaj cov phaj tectonics.

Raws li nws txoj kev tshawb fawb ntawm cov hnub qub thiab lub ntiaj teb tsim, Greaves tau txiav txim siab tias lub ntiaj teb lub phaj tectonics pib kwv yees li 3 billion xyoo dhau los, uas yog kwv yees li 9.5 billion xyoo tom qab lub ntiaj teb pib. Nws kuj tau pom tias thawj lub teb chaws tau tshwm sim ntawm cov hnub qub nyias nyias, uas tseem yau dua thiab muaj hlau ntau dua, kwv yees li 2 billion xyoo ua ntej lub ntiaj teb sab av loj. Hauv qhov sib piv, cov hnub qub tuab tuab, uas laus dua thiab cov hlau tsis zoo, qhia tias muaj cov teb chaws nyob ib ncig ntawm 4 txog 5 billion xyoo ua ntej lub ntiaj teb.

Interestingly, Greaves pom tias cov teb chaws tsim ntawm qeeb qeeb ntawm lwm cov ntiaj chaw piv rau lub ntiaj teb. Lub xub ntiag ntawm qhov zoo tshaj plaws ntawm cov cua sov yog tsim nyog los pib tsim teb chaws. Yog li ntawd, Greaves qhia tias cov hnub qub uas muaj cov xim hlau qis dua lub hnub tuaj yeem ua rau kev tshawb pom ntawm exoplanets nyob nrog cov teb chaws.

Txoj kev tshawb no qhib txoj hauv kev tshiab rau cov neeg astronomers los tshawb nrhiav thiab ua kom peb nkag siab txog kev tsim cov teb chaws hauv lub ntiaj teb. Los ntawm kev kawm planetary systems thiab tej yam kev mob tsim nyog rau kev tsim teb chaws, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem tshawb nrhiav lub ntiaj teb uas nyob tau dhau ntawm peb tus kheej.

Qhov chaw:

- Jane Greaves, "Thaum twg yog Thawj Exocontinents?"

- NASA

- Unsplash