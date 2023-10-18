Xav tias Meteor Strikes Melbourne sab qaum teb, ua rau muaj kev tawg loj heev thiab lub teeb ci

Ib qho kev xav tias huab cua tau ntaus Melbourne sab qaum teb, ua rau muaj kev tawg loj heev thiab lub teeb pom kev tsis pom kev. Qhov xwm txheej, uas tau tshwm sim thaum Lub Kaum Hli 18, 2023, tau ua rau cov neeg nyob hauv txaus ntshai thiab tau nug cov lus nug txog lub ntiaj teb qhov tsis zoo rau cov khoom saum ntuj ceeb tsheej.
Cov duab yeeb yaj kiab tau ntes lub sijhawm hnyav thaum lub hnub qub nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua, tsim kom muaj kev kub ntxhov thoob plaws lub ntuj ua ntej tsoo hauv av. Qhov cuam tshuam tau ua rau muaj kev poob siab thiab lub teeb ci ntsa iab uas ua rau pom qhov chaw nyob ib puag ncig.
Thaum lub sijhawm qhov tseeb ntawm qhov cuam tshuam tseem tsis tau txiav txim siab, cov neeg ua pov thawj tau tshaj tawm tias hnov qhov tawg nrov thiab hnov hauv av co. Cov tub ceev xwm tau pib qhov kev tshawb nrhiav los nrhiav qhov chaw cuam tshuam thiab ntsuas qhov twg ntawm kev puas tsuaj tshwm sim.
Meteors yog tawg ntawm pob zeb lossis hlau los ntawm qhov chaw uas nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua thiab hlawv vim kev sib txhuam. Cov khoom cosmic no feem ntau hu ua shooting hnub qub thaum pom los ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Txawm hais tias feem ntau cov meteors hlawv tag nrho thiab tsis muaj kev hem thawj, cov loj dua tuaj yeem ncav cuag hauv av thiab ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj rau qhov cuam tshuam.
Cov xwm txheej zoo li ib tus neeg pom hauv Melbourne ua ib qho kev ceeb toom ntawm kev sib ntsib ntau zaus hauv ntiaj teb muaj nrog cov khib nyiab hauv qhov chaw. Txawm hais tias meteor ntaus tsis tshua muaj thiab muaj feem yuav ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj loj lossis raug mob tsawg, lawv ua rau peb nco txog qhov loj thiab tsis muaj kev cia siab ntawm cosmos.
Qhov chaw:
- Daily Mail Australia