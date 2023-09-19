Northern Lights nyob rau hauv Ireland thiab Northern Ireland: Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws Ntuj

Yog tias koj puas tau xav ua tim khawv txog qhov tshwm sim ntawm lub teeb sab qaum teb, koj tsis tas yuav mus rau txhua txoj kev mus rau Iceland lossis Alaska. Ireland thiab Northern Ireland muab cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm aurora borealis, pleev xim lub ntuj hmo ntuj hauv cov zaub ntsuab, paj yeeb, xiav, thiab ntshav. Thaum huab cua qee zaum cuam tshuam qhov pom, hmo ntuj nrog lub hnub ci tsim nyog tuaj yeem ua rau pom qhov pom ntawm lub teeb pom kev zoo.
Qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws los soj ntsuam lub teeb sab qaum teb hauv tebchaws Ireland suav nrog sab qaum teb ntug dej hiav txwv ntawm Northern Ireland, ntug dej hiav txwv Antrim, Co Mayo nyob rau sab hnub poob ntug dej hiav txwv, Ashbourne hauv Co Meath, thiab muaj peev xwm nyob rau hauv Dublin cheeb tsam thaum muaj zog qhia. Txawm li cas los xij, kev pom tsis tau lees paub, thiab lub equinox yav tom ntej nyob rau lub Cuaj Hli 23 tuaj yeem muab txoj hauv kev zoo dua vim yog cov xwm txheej hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab lub ntiaj teb qaij lub sijhawm ntawd.
Cov txheej txheem aurora pib nrog hnub ci flares, tawg ntawm lub hnub uas tso tawm ntau lab tons ntawm hluav taws xob mus rau qhov chaw. Cov khoom no ncav cuag lub ntiaj teb huab cua li ob hnub tom qab ntawd, qhov twg qee tus tau ntes tau hauv lub ntiaj teb cov hlau nplaum thiab raug rub mus rau sab qaum teb thiab sab qab teb. Thaum sib tsoo nrog atoms thiab molecules nyob rau hauv cov huab cua, lawv tsim cov xim vibrant ntawm sab qaum teb teeb.
Lub ntuj ntshiab thiab muaj kuab paug tsawg heev yog qhov tseem ceeb thaum sim ua tim khawv lub aurora. Nyob deb ntawm cov nroog thiab cov nroog muab txoj hauv kev zoo dua los pom cov yeeb yam loj, txawm hais tias los ntawm Dublin nroog, cov kev pom zoo nkauj tau tshaj tawm. Astronomy Ireland khiav qhov kev pabcuam aurora ceeb toom, kwv yees thaum lub hnub ci tawg yuav tshwm sim thiab thaum twg cov khoom xav kom ncav cuag lub ntiaj teb huab cua.
Ob peb xyoos tom ntej no yog qhov zoo tshwj xeeb rau kev pom cov teeb pom kev sab qaum teb, vim tias lub hnub ua haujlwm tau nce siab tshaj plaws hauv xyoo 2025. Txawm li cas los xij, huab cua tuaj yeem nthuav tawm cov teeb meem, nrog huab cua feem ntau cuam tshuam qhov pom. Txawm li cas los xij, hmo ntuj tshwm sim, muab lub sijhawm los ntsib qhov xwm txheej txaus ntshai no.
Tau qhov twg los: Astronomy Ireland magazine