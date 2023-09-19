Khawv koob ntawm Sab Qab Teb Teeb: Qhov twg thiab Thaum Twg Yuav Tau Txais Cov Duab Zoo Nkauj hauv Ireland

Kev zoo nkauj ntawm lub teeb sab qaum teb, lub teeb pom kev zoo nkauj zoo nkauj, tuaj yeem pom hauv ntau qhov chaw thoob plaws tebchaws Ireland thiab Northern Ireland. Txawm hais tias tsis muaj kev lav phib xaub ntawm qhov pom qhov tshwm sim zoo nkauj no, equinox yav tom ntej ntawm lub Cuaj Hli 23 tuaj yeem ua rau koj muaj feem cuam tshuam. David Moore, editor ntawm Astronomy Ireland magazine, piav qhia tias thaum lub sij hawm equinox, cov xwm txheej hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab qaij ntawm lub ntiaj teb tuaj yeem ua rau pom lub aurora. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tsis lav qhov pom; nws tsuas yog nce qhov yuav tshwm sim.
Qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws los ua tim khawv rau sab qaum teb teeb hauv Ireland yog lub ntug dej hiav txwv sab qaum teb ntawm Northern Ireland thiab Mayo vim lawv nyob ze rau Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic. Qhov tsis muaj lub teeb hauv nroog hauv cov cheeb tsam no muab qhov pom tseeb ntawm aurora. Txawm li cas los xij, lub ntuj ntshiab yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev pom lub teeb, tsis hais qhov chaw nyob hauv lub tebchaws.
Cov txheej txheem aurora pib nrog hnub ci flares, tawg ntawm lub hnub uas tso tawm ntau lab tons ntawm hluav taws xob mus rau qhov chaw. Cov kab hluav taws xob no tau tsoo lub ntiaj teb huab cua nyob ib ncig ntawm ob hnub tom qab thiab qee qhov tau ntes tau hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb, tsim cov teeb sab qaum teb thaum lawv sib tsoo nrog cov pa cua. Qhov kev siv ntawm lub teeb nyob ntawm qhov kev ua ntawm cov khoom thiab tuaj yeem txuas ntxiv mus rau sab qab teb dua li ib txwm muaj qee zaus.
Txhawm rau kom koj muaj feem ntau pom cov teeb sab qaum teb, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob deb ntawm tib neeg lub teeb, vim lawv tuaj yeem pom qhov pom. Nyob hauv ib lub nroog lossis lub nroog yuav txwv qhov pom ntawm lub teeb rau cov duab loj xwb. Txawm li cas los xij, cov chaw nyob hauv lub teb chaws uas tsis muaj teeb ci rau sab qaum teb muab qhov pom zoo ntawm aurora.
Astronomy Ireland muab kev pabcuam aurora ceeb toom rau kev kwv yees thiab qhia rau pej xeem txog qhov muaj peev xwm pom. Cov ntawv ceeb toom suav nrog cov ntaub ntawv hais txog cov haujlwm uas xav tau nyob rau saum ntuj, suav nrog aurora. Lub teeb sab qaum teb tuaj yeem tshwm sim txhua lub sijhawm ntawm hmo ntuj, sib txawv ntawm ob peb teev mus rau tag nrho hmo ntuj.
Huab npog tuaj yeem cuam tshuam qhov pom ntawm lub teeb, yog li lub ntuj ntshiab yog qhov zoo rau kev pom cov duab zoo nkauj no. Hmoov zoo, ob peb xyoos tom ntej no tau pom zoo rau pom lub teeb sab qaum teb, vim tias lub hnub xav tias yuav ncav cuag nws qhov kev ua haujlwm siab tshaj plaws hauv 2025.
Tau qhov twg los: Astronomy Ireland magazine