Ntau lab nyob rau hauv Teb Chaws Asmeskas los ua tim khawv zoo kawg nkaus Hnub Ci Eclipse

Thaum Lub Kaum Hli 14, ib qho kev tshwm sim zoo tshaj plaws nyob rau hnub qub tau teeb tsa, kho ntau lab tus tib neeg hauv Asmeskas mus rau hnub ci ntsa iab zoo nkauj. Yog tias huab cua tso cai, cov neeg soj ntsuam yuav pom lub hli hla ncaj qha rau ntawm lub hnub. Lub hnub ci dab noj hnub no yuav pom nyob rau hauv txoj kev uas nthuav dav thoob plaws hauv Tebchaws Meskas, Mexico, Central America, thiab South America.
Ib qho hnub ci dab noj hnub tshwm sim thaum lub hli nyob nruab nrab ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub, ib feem thaiv lub hnub lub ntsej muag thaum nws dhau mus. Dab tsi ua rau hom dab noj hnub sib nrug yog tias lub hli nyob ntawm lossis ze nws qhov deb tshaj plaws ntawm lub ntiaj teb, ua rau nws tsis pom lub hnub tag nrho. Hloov chaw, nws zoo li ib qho tsaus nti disk superimposed ntawm lub hnub lub ntsej muag loj dua, ci ntsa iab, tsim lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws.
Cov dab noj hnub yuav pib thaum 9:13 teev sawv ntxov PDT (12:13 teev tsaus ntuj EDT / 1613 GMT) hauv Oregon, ua ntej tsiv mus thoob lub xeev xws li California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, thiab Texas hauv Tebchaws Meskas. Tom qab ntawd nws yuav txuas ntxiv nws txoj kev hla Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, thiab Brazil, thiab thaum kawg xaus rau hnub poob hauv dej hiav txwv Atlantic. Txawm hais tias qhov siab tshaj plaws ntawm lub hnub yuav tshwm sim nyob rau hauv txoj kev hauv Tebchaws Meskas, cov neeg nyob hauv thaj chaw loj ntawm North America, Central America, thiab South America tseem yuav tuaj yeem pom cov dab noj hnub hauv ib daim ntawv tsawg dua.
Lub hli yuav tshwm yuav luag loj npaum li lub hnub los ntawm lub ntiaj teb txoj kev xav vim nws nyob ze rau peb lub ntiaj teb. Lub hli txoj kab uas hla yog kwv yees li 2,159 mais (3,476 km), thaum lub hnub txoj kab uas hla yog 865,000 mais (1.4 lab km), thiab lub ntiaj teb txoj kab uas hla yog 7,918 mais (12,742 km).
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev nyab xeeb thaum saib hnub ci eclipse. Ncaj nraim saib lub hnub yam tsis muaj qhov muag tiv thaiv yuav ua rau qhov muag raug mob hnyav. Txij li thaum lub hnub yeej tsis thaiv tag nrho thaum lub hnub ci eclipse, kev tiv thaiv qhov muag tshwj xeeb yog qhov tseem ceeb. Kev siv cov tsom iav hnub ci pom kev nyab xeeb lossis lub teeb pom kev siv lub hnub ci tau pom zoo, thaum lub looj tsom iav tsis txaus.
Hnub ci eclipses txawv ntawm lunar eclipses nyob rau hauv qhov kawg tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb thaiv lub hnub ci kom txog rau lub hli, ua rau nws dim thiab muaj peev xwm ua kom pom cov xim liab. Lunar eclipses yog pom los ntawm ib cheeb tsam loj ntawm lub ntiaj teb piv rau hnub ci eclipses.
Kev ua tim khawv txog hnub ci dab noj hnub yog ib qho kev txaus ntshai uas ua rau peb nco txog qhov kev xav ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Raws li ib txwm muaj, nco ntsoov ua qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev nyab xeeb los ntawm kev siv qhov muag tiv thaiv tsim nyog thaum saib cov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no.
Qhov chaw:
- NASA
- Space.com