Ib daim duab satellite uas ntes lub 'Nplhaib ntawm Hluav Taws' lub hnub ci dab noj hnub tau tso tawm los ntawm National Aeronautics thiab Space Administration (NASA), qhia nws cov duab ntxoov ntxoo ntog thoob plaws sab hnub tuaj ntawm Texas. Qhov no celestial tshwm sim tshwm sim thaum lub hli nyob rau hauv nws tus kheej nrog lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb, ua rau lub lunar duab ntxoov ntxoo enveloping lub hnub lub radiant rays.

Cov duab no tau ntes tau thaum lub hnub poob los ntawm NASA's EPIC (Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab) nyob rau ntawm DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory), uas nyob ntawm Lagrange Point 1. Txaus siab heev, Indian Space Research Organization kuj tau xa Aditya L1 hnub ci sojntsuam mus rau tib qhov chaw.

Ib qho kev noj qab haus huv annular yog thaum lub hli txav mus rau pem hauv ntej ntawm lub hnub tab sis tseem nyob deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb uas tiv thaiv tag nrho qhov tsis pom. Qhov kev sib txheeb ze no ua rau lub hli tshwm sim me me rau saum ntuj, tsim lub nplhaib liab-txiv kab ntxwv zoo nkauj nyob ib ncig ntawm lub hnub cov npoo, yog li lub npe 'Ring of Fire.'

Lub hnub ci dab noj hnub tom ntej pom los ntawm Tebchaws Meskas tau teem sijhawm rau Lub Rau Hli 21, 2039. Txawm li cas los xij, tag nrho hnub ci dab noj hnub yuav tsum tau ua kom tsaus ntuj ntawm Texas mus rau Maine hnub Monday, Plaub Hlis 8, 2024.

