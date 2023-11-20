Cov duab tshiab los ntawm James Webb Telescope Illuminate Galactic Center

James Webb telescope, muaj npe nrov rau kev ntes cov duab zoo nkauj, tau rov pom dua qhov kev xav ntawm qhov chaw. Lub sij hawm no, nws ntsia tau poob rau ntawm qhov chaw ntawm Milky Way galaxy, nthuav tawm cov ntsiab lus tsis tau pom dua txog peb cov zej zog cosmic. Kev tsom mus rau Sagittarius C, lub hnub qub tsim thaj tsam kwv yees li 300 lub teeb xyoo deb ntawm Sagittarius A (lub galaxy lub qhov loj heev dub) thiab 25,000 lub teeb xyoo nyob deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb, lub koob yees duab tau nthuav tawm qhov ntom ntom ntawm peb ib puag ncig.

Nyob rau hauv no mesmerizing sau ntawm cov duab, James Webb telescope qhia tshaj 500,000 hnub qub thiab pawg ntawm protostars nyob rau hauv cheeb tsam. Cov protostars no, tseem nyob rau hauv tus txheej txheem ntawm tsim thiab accumulating huab hwm coj, pab txhawb rau lub awe-inspiring huab ntawm chaos uas characterizes lub galactic chaw. Nyob rau hauv kev sib piv, peb tus kheej cheeb tsam ntawm qhov chaw zoo li sparse.

Raws li University of Virginia tus xibfwb Jonathan Tan, uas tau koom tes nrog pab pawg soj ntsuam, lub chaw galactic sawv cev rau qhov chaw huab cua tshaj plaws hauv Milky Way. Txog rau tam sim no, cov ntaub ntawv sau txog thaj chaw txawv txawv no tsis muaj qhov kev daws teeb meem thiab rhiab heev ua tiav los ntawm Webb telescope.

Nyob rau hauv lub plawv ntawm lub hubbub yog ib tug colossal protostar, tshaj peb lub hnub nyob rau hauv qhov hnyav los ntawm ntau tshaj 30 lub sij hawm. Interestingly, lub hnub ci yam khoom loj no zais lub teeb los ntawm cov hnub qub nyob tom qab nws, ua rau thaj av ntawd tshwm sim tsawg dua li qhov tiag tiag. Yog li ntawd, qhov peb saib yog qhov kev kwv yees ntawm cov neeg coob coob nyob hauv lub nroog astronomical no. Xav txog nws li Times Square ntawm qhov chaw, txawm tias tsis muaj lub tsev noj mov Guy Fieri - rau tam sim no.

Cov duab ntxim nyiam no muab cov kws tshawb fawb txog lub sijhawm los kawm cov kev xav tam sim no ntawm kev tsim lub hnub qub rau qhov kev sim nruj tshaj plaws rau hnub tim. Lub Webb telescope's NIRCam (Nyob ze-Infrared Lub Koob Yees Duab) ntsuas tau ntes cov duab loj loj ntawm ionized hydrogen, piav qhia tias xiav hues nyob rau sab qis ntawm cov duab. Qhov no tej zaum yuav tshwm sim los ntawm lub zog photons tso tawm los ntawm cov hluas thiab cov hnub qub loj. Kuj ceeb tias, qhov loj me ntawm thaj av tau ntes cov kws tshawb fawb tawm ntawm tus neeg saib xyuas, lav kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv.

Thawj pab pawg saib xyuas, Samuel Crowe tau hais tias qhov kev tshawb fawb tau qhib los ntawm cov duab no, ob qho tib si uas twb muaj lawm thiab yav tom ntej, yuav ua rau peb nkag siab txog cov hnub qub loj heev. Unraveling lawv qhov xwm txheej zoo li delving rau hauv keeb kwm keeb kwm ntawm ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

Lub koob yees duab James Webb tsis tu ncua dazzled peb nrog nws cov duab zoo kawg li, los ntawm kev ua tim khawv txog kev yug me nyuam ntawm cov hnub qub nyob rau hauv Virgo constellation mus ntes cov dej nyob ib ncig ntawm lub comet nyob rau hauv lub asteroid txoj siv tseem ceeb. Txhua qhov kev tshwm sim tshiab ua rau peb xav paub txog lub cosmos thiab ua rau peb nco txog qhov xav tsis thoob uas tos txog kev tshawb nrhiav. Hmoov zoo, hauv internet xyuas kom meej tias cov kev paub txawv txawv no yuav tsis ploj mus zoo li kua muag los nag. Nrog James Webb telescope tseem ua haujlwm, peb tuaj yeem txuas ntxiv mus qhib cov lus zais ntawm lub ntiaj teb.