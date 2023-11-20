Tshawb nrhiav qhov Chaos: Kev Tshawb Nrhiav Tshiab los ntawm James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope tsis ntev los no tau ntes cov duab zoo kawg nkaus uas pom qhov pom ntawm qhov chaw chaotic ntawm peb Milky Way galaxy. Raws li NASA, cov duab no nthuav tawm Sagittarius C, thaj chaw tsim lub hnub qub nyob rau thaj tsam li 300 lub teeb xyoo los ntawm Sagittarius A, qhov tseem ceeb ntawm lub qhov dub loj heev ntawm Milky Way. Dab tsi ua rau cov duab no txawv tshaj plaw yog tias nws qhia tsis tau-ua ntej-pom cov yam ntxwv thiab cov ntsiab lus, ua tsaug rau lub peev xwm siab tshaj ntawm Webb telescope.

Hauv daim duab no, muaj kwv yees li 500,000 lub hnub qub pom, nrog rau ib lub hnub qub nyiag lub tsom teeb. Ib tug me nyuam hnub qub, lub npe hu ua protostar, tau txais kev saib xyuas ntawm astronomers. Lub protostar no loj heev, hnyav tshaj 30 npaug ntawm peb lub hnub. Daim duab kuj tseem qhia txog ib pawg ntawm cov protostars uas emit glowing outflows, reminiscent ntawm ib tug bonfire, nyob rau hauv lub hauv paus ntawm ib tug tuab infrared-dub huab. Cov protostars no nyob ib puag ncig los ntawm cov huab cua tsis zoo, cov huab cua magnetized, ua rau lawv cuam tshuam cov pa ib puag ncig nrog lawv cov cua muaj zog, dav hlau, thiab hluav taws xob.

Lwm qhov kev tshawb pom tseem ceeb hauv daim duab no yog qhov pom ntawm thaj tsam tsis pom ntawm ionized hydrogen gas. Weionized roj ntaub qhwv ib ncig ntawm cov huab tuab ntawm cov plua plav, tsim cov teeb tsa uas zoo li muaj kev sib tham hauv ntau yam kev qhia. Samuel Crowe, tus kws tshawb fawb tseem ceeb ntawm pab pawg soj ntsuam, npaj kom nkag siab tob rau kev kawm cov qauv no hauv kev tshawb fawb yav tom ntej.

Los ntawm kev soj ntsuam thaj tsam ntawm qhov chaw no, cov kws tshawb fawb vam tias yuav tau txais kev nkag siab zoo rau cov txheej txheem ntawm kev tsim lub hnub qub. Lub chaw galactic ntawm Milky Way nthuav tawm qhov chaw huab cua uas tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb tshawb fawb thiab kho cov kev xav tam sim no ntawm kev tsim lub hnub qub. James Webb Space Telescope yuav muab cov ntaub ntawv tsis tau pom dua txog kev yug thiab kev hloov pauv ntawm cov hnub qub, muab lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los daws cov keeb kwm keeb kwm ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

FAQ:

Q: Protostar yog dab tsi?

A: Ib tug protostar yog ib tug hluas, tsim lub hnub qub nyob rau hauv thaum ntxov theem ntawm nws tsim.

Q: Dab tsi yog outflows nyob rau hauv lub hnub qub tsim?

A: Cov dej ntws tawm yog cov dej ntws muaj zog ntawm cov pa roj thiab cov plua plav tawm los ntawm cov hnub qub hluas. Lawv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev txhim kho ib puag ncig ib puag ncig thiab tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau kev tsim cov hnub qub tshiab.

Q: Dab tsi yog ionized hydrogen gas?

A: Ionized hydrogen gas yog hais txog hydrogen atoms uas tau poob electrons thiab tau them. Lub xub ntiag ntawm cov roj ionized feem ntau cuam tshuam nrog thaj tsam ntawm lub hnub qub tsim.

Q: Ntev npaum li cas lub galactic chaw nruab nrab ntawm lub ntiaj teb?

A: Lub chaw galactic uas James Webb Space Telescope tau saib yog kwv yees li 25,000 lub teeb xyoo deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

