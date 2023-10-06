Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov ntaub so ntswg sib txuas hauv Cat's Purr

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 6, 2023
Lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov ntaub so ntswg sib txuas hauv Cat's Purr

A team of Austrian scientists has discovered that connective tissues embedded in cats’ vocal cords play a crucial role in producing the purring sound. This finding challenges the prevailing hypothesis about how cats purr and calls for a reassessment of our understanding of this fascinating feline behavior.

Cats, unlike many other animals, have a unique ability to produce purring sounds. Purring is mainly exclusive to cats, although a few other species can also produce similar sounds. Cats are further divided into two categories: purrers and roarers. Lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards belong to the latter category and they cannot purr. Scientists have suggested that the difference in vocalization capabilities is due to differences in the ossification of their hyoid bone in the larynx.

Purring is characterized by low-frequency rumblings, typically between 20 to 30 vibrations per second. This is lower than expected based on the size of a cat’s vocal cords. Generally, larger animals with longer vocal cords produce lower-frequency sounds. Cats, however, are relatively small animals, so the mystery lies in how they produce such low-frequency purrs.

One theory that has since been discarded suggested that purring sounds were caused by turbulent blood flow. More recent studies pointed to a different mechanism, where cats constrict the muscles in the larynx to produce the purring sound as they inhale and exhale. This is known as the “active muscle contraction” (AMC) hypothesis. However, there has been limited empirical evidence to support this theory.

In a recent study, the Austrian scientists tested the AMC hypothesis further by examining the larynxes of deceased domestic cats. The larynxes were excised and then subjected to various experiments to determine the mechanism behind purring. The researchers found that purring sounds could be produced in the excised larynxes without the need for muscle contractions. Instead, the presence of connective tissue embedded in the vocal cords played a crucial role in producing the purring sounds.

This finding challenges our understanding of how cats purr and suggests that a combination of mechanisms may be involved. While further research is needed, this study provides valuable insights into the fascinating world of cat vocalizations.

Sources: Current Biology

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Is Nrias teb-Tuam Tshoj Chaw Sib Tw: Is Nrias teb tawm los ua ib qho kev sib tw hauv lub lag luam xa xov tooj cua

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA Lub Hom Phiaj Los Tshawb Nrhiav Hlau Ntiaj Teb hauv Peb Lub Hnub Ci

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Elon Musk Predicts Uncrewed Lub Hom Phiaj rau Mars hauv 4 Xyoo

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Is Nrias teb-Tuam Tshoj Chaw Sib Tw: Is Nrias teb tawm los ua ib qho kev sib tw hauv lub lag luam xa xov tooj cua

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA Lub Hom Phiaj Los Tshawb Nrhiav Hlau Ntiaj Teb hauv Peb Lub Hnub Ci

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Elon Musk Predicts Uncrewed Lub Hom Phiaj rau Mars hauv 4 Xyoo

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Qhov xwm txheej ntawm NASA's Artemis Lub Hom Phiaj: Artemis 2 thiab Artemis 3

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments