Kev tshawb fawb nthuav tawm thaum Thawj Exocontinents tuaj yeem tsim

Astronomy xib fwb Jane Greaves los ntawm Cardiff University tau tshawb fawb los txiav txim seb thaum twg thawj exocontinents, los yog continents ntawm lwm lub ntiaj chaw, tej zaum yuav tsim. Txoj kev tshawb no, hu ua "Thaum twg yog Thawj Exocontinents?" thiab luam tawm nyob rau hauv Kev Tshawb Fawb Cov Lus Qhia ntawm American Astronomical Society, lub hom phiaj los txhim kho kev tshawb nrhiav lub ntiaj teb uas nyob tau los ntawm kev txheeb xyuas qhov chaw uas cov ntiaj chaw pob zeb nrog cov phaj tectonics yuav pom ntau dua.

Thaum phaj tectonics yuav tsis yog qhov tseem ceeb rau lub neej pib, lawv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj hwm lub ntiaj teb kev nyob hauv lub sijhawm. Phaj tectonics pab tswj lub ntiaj teb kub thiab tso cua sov los ntawm nws cov tub ntxhais, uas yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev tuav ib tug tiv thaiv magnetosphere thiab nyob twj ywm nyob rau hauv lub habitable cheeb tsam.

Greaves tsom rau kev sib raug zoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus cua sov tsim thiab muaj cov phaj tectonics. Cov cua sov hauv lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus yog tsim los ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob xws li uranium, thorium, thiab potassium. Cov ntsiab lus no yog tsim nyob rau hauv neutron hnub qub kev sib tsoo thiab supernova tawg.

Txhawm rau txiav txim siab seb lub hnub qub twg muaj feem yuav muaj cov ntiaj chaw nrog cov phaj tectonics thiab cov teb chaws, Greaves txheeb xyuas cov ntaub ntawv ntawm cov hnub qub ntau ntawm cov ntsiab lus sib txawv thiab ua ke nrog cov hnub qub. Nws tau faib cov hnub qub rau hauv ob pawg: cov hnub qub nyias nyias, cov hnub qub hluas thiab muaj cov xim hlau ntau dua, thiab cov hnub qub tuab-disk, uas laus dua thiab muaj cov xim hlau qis dua.

Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav pom tias qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov teb chaws hauv ntiaj teb kwv yees kwv yees tus nqi nruab nrab piv rau lwm lub ntiaj teb. Continental tsim nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb pib kwv yees li 3 billion xyoo dhau los, thaum lub hnub qub nyias-disk nyob rau hauv cov qauv qhia pom thawj zaug ntawm cov teb chaws 2 billion xyoo ua ntej lub ntiaj teb, thiab cov hnub qub tuab-disk pom cov teb chaws tshwm sim ua ntej, txog 4 txog 5 billion xyoo ua ntej lub ntiaj teb. .

Cov kev tshawb fawb kuj pom tau tias muaj kev sib raug zoo ntawm cov teb chaws thiab cov hlau-rau-hydrogen (Fe / H) piv rau hnub qub. Cov ntiaj chaw nrog qis Fe / H piv tau zoo dua yuav muaj cov teb chaws tsim ua ntej.

Greaves qhia tias cov hnub qub nrog lub hnub ci me me tuaj yeem ua rau lub hom phiaj zoo hauv kev tshawb nrhiav cov exoplanets uas nyob nrog cov teb chaws. Cov ntiaj chaw no tej zaum yuav tau tsim cov qauv ntawm lub neej ua ntej lub ntiaj teb.

Txoj kev tshawb no xaus lus tias kev nrhiav pob zeb exoplanets nrog cov teb chaws nyob ntev yog qhov muaj txiaj ntsig zoo. Kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv rau qhov muaj ntau ntawm isotopes zoo li thorium thiab potassium, uas ua rau cov cua sov radiogenic, tuaj yeem nthuav tawm ntau lub tshuab uas lub neej hauv av tuaj yeem muaj sia nyob hauv ntiaj teb.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, qhov kev tshawb fawb no nthuav peb txoj kev nkag siab txog kev tsim thiab kev nyob ntawm cov ntiaj chaw tshaj li peb lub hnub ci, muab kev pom zoo rau kev tshawb nrhiav lub ntiaj teb yav tom ntej.